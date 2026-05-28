This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The Justice Department launched a criminal investigation into Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged that Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s but she could not name the date or even the year this allegedly took place.

Carroll previously said ‘rape is sexy’ and a ‘fantasy’ – CNN’s Anderson Cooper was so disturbed he cut to a commercial break.

WATCH:

The jury sided with Carroll anyway, with no evidence.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury decided that E. Jean Carroll did not prove that Trump raped her.

However, the jury said E. Jean Carroll proved Trump sexually abused her when he ‘inserted fingers into her vagina.’

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case in May 2023 and ordered Trump to pay her $5 million.

In a separate defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, in January 2024, Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll.

Federal investigators are probing whether Carroll perjured herself when she said under oath that no outside source was paying her legal fees.

E. Jean Carroll told then-Trump attorney Alina Habba under oath that no one was helping her pay her legal fees.

However, it was later revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman was bankrolling Carroll’s legal fees.

CNN reported:

The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The investigation is focused on whether Carroll committed perjury in testimony tied to her two civil lawsuits against the president – one alleging he sexually abused Carroll in a New York department store in the mid-1990s, and a second for defaming her when in 2019 he repeatedly denied the assault, said she wasn’t his type and claimed she made it up to boost sales of a book. Prosecutors’ theory hinges on a 2022 deposition statement by Carroll, 82, that she received no outside funding for her lawsuit, though it was later revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman had paid some legal fees and expenses.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share