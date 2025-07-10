Credit: Matt Hrkac / Flickr

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The Department of Justice has issued more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics accused of performing gender-affirming procedures on minors.

The subpoenas span investigations into healthcare fraud, false statements and even definitions of gender medicine as female genital mutilation (FGM).

“Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

This sweeping legal push stems directly from Bondi’s April memorandum.

The memo declares that “gender ideology” has infiltrated American culture and the medical community, causing children to undergo irreversible procedures (puberty blockers, hormone therapy, surgeries) due to “junk science” and political capture by far-left activists.

According to the memo:

The DOJ will investigate and prosecute any gender-affirming surgery on minors as a potential violation of FGM laws under 18 U.S.C. § 116, which carries up to 10 years in prison per count.

DOJ will investigate drug companies and doctors for mislabeling or misbranding puberty blockers and hormones.

The DOJ will coordinate with state Attorneys General to prosecute hospitals and physicians under both federal and state laws banning gender transitions for minors.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

More from The Daily Wire:

The Justice Department’s Chad Mizelle made the announcement during the Federal Trade Commission’s workshop on the “Dangers of ‘Gender Affirming-Care’ For Minors” in Washington, D.C. Mizelle shared that DOJ has issued nearly 20 subpoenas against clinics who are engaged in transgender transition attempts, noting that the DOJ’s investigations include healthcare fraud, false statements, and more. Mizelle urged Americans to come forward if they could provide information about deceptive practices in the transgender medicine industry, saying Wednesday: “If you are someone who has been harmed please come forward and let us know.” Immediately following his announcement, Mizelle introduced a panel of detransitioner survivors and parents, including Prisha Mosley, Soren Aldaco, Beth Bourne, Forrest Smith, Helen Spiegel Lee, and Gwen Turecki, individuals who emotionally shared their experiences as they navigated gender transition attempts or helped — or lost — a family member who attempted to transition. The workshop signals the FTC’s interest in combatting the transgender medicine industry, following the directives of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on protecting children from transgender procedures and combatting radical ideology.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share