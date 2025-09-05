This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The O’Keefe Media Group on Thursday released an undercover video of a DOJ official admitting the government will redact every single Republican while leaving all the liberal Democrats on the Epstein client list.

“They’ll [DOJ] redact every Republican or conservative person in those files, leave all the liberal, Democratic people in those files, and have a very slanted version of it come out… without really seeing any of their bad behavior,” admitted Joseph Schnitt, DOJ Acting Deputy Chief at the Office of Enforcement Operations.

“There’s thousands and thousands of page-open files,” Schnitt said. “If they’re released in any way, it’s going to be very redacted.”

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday released more than 33,000 pages of Epstein-related documents.

Late last month, the Justice Department delivered thousands of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein to the House Oversight Committee.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer previously subpoenaed “all documents and communications relating or referring to” Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell by August 19.

The tranche of documents released didn’t really reveal anything new.

The DOJ official told an OMG journalist that the government will redact Republican names and release the Democrat names on the Epstein client list.

Per the O’Keefe Media Group:

He further revealed new information regarding Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. “She got transferred to a minimum security prison,” Schnitt said, despite her conviction as a sex offender. “It’s against BOP policy because she’s a convicted sex offender. And they’re not supposed to get minimum security prisons, which is an interesting detail because she’s getting a benefit, which means they’re offering her something to keep her mouth shut.”

Schnitt also revealed internal conflict within federal law enforcement over the release of said files. “The head of FBI [Kash Patel] really wants to… second-in-command [Dan Bongino] at FBI has been causing problems, because he’s like, ‘No, these [Epstein Files] have to be released.’ He added, “The FBI wants them out. The top two guys that will do it. But they work for Bondi, so… Bondi wants whatever Trump wants. Internally there’s a lot of conflict.” Despite public assurances that the government has been transparent, Schnitt admitted that nothing substantive has been revealed: “Whatever they’ve released has already been publicly released anyway, so they haven’t released anything new. Even though they were the ones that were claiming that they were going to release everything.” OMG has reached out to the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Joseph Schnitt regarding Schnitt’s statements.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

