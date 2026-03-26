The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
4h

So being a moral man and actually standing up for what you believe in makes you a "right-wing activist". Got it.

Unless it's trans issues, child molestation or welfare fraud - then you're a "hero"

Fuck these people

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