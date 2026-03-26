This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

The Trump Department of Justice agreed to pay former Trump advisor General Michael Flynn in his wrongful prosecution lawsuit.

Flynn v. United States has finally been settled.

Disgusting CBS lables Flynn a “right-wing activist” in their headline. They can’t write a headline without inserting their far-left drivel.

Michael T. Flynn is an American patriot who honorably served his country for over 33 years in the US Army including five years in combat.

Michael Flynn was set up by the Mueller Special Counsel.

On January 24, 2017, two of Direct James Comey’s top FBI agents, Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka went to the White House to question Michael Flynn.

Former FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers weeks later that Flynn did not lie under oath during questioning by the FBI officials. But General Flynn was indicted by the Mueller witch hunt months later for lying to FBI agents.

He pleaded guilty on December 1, 2017.

Rush Limbaugh called the indictment of Michael Flynn “one of the most gigantic political scandals of our lifetime.”

On Monday ABC News reported that General Michael Flynn has shouldered some $5 million in legal bills, a knowledgeable source close to the retired Army officer told ABC News Monday.

Michael Flynn was set up and was forced to spend his life savings to defend his name.

On Wednesday General Flynn was awarded some of the money he was forced to spend to defend himself from wicked and twisted government officials who wanted to destroy him.

They almost did.

General Flynn never wavered. He always stood strong.

Congratulations General for this win today. You are truly an American hero.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share