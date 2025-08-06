This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Adan Salazar

President Donald Trump condemned attacks against innocent Americans carried out by lawless teen thugs with virtual impunity in the District of Columbia, as Elon Musk revealed a man recently assaulted was a DOGE team member many speculated to be Edward “Big Balls” Coristine.

Trump on Tuesday issued a Truth Social statement calling on children as young as 14-years-old to be prosecuted as adults in D.C., arguing lawless bands of “youths” attacking innocent Americans are emboldened by Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies.

Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The president’s message was accompanied by a photo of a shirtless young white man with blood on his face, who appeared to have been the victim of the assault.

On Tuesday afternoon, former DOGE team lead Elon Musk added more details to President Trump’s message, stating, “A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC.”

Trump corroborated that the victim was a DOGE employee during an Executive Order signing Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters: “Somebody from DOGE was very badly hurt last night—a young man who was beaten up by a bunch of thugs in D.C. Either they’re going to straighten their act out, or we’re going to have to federalize and run it the way it’s supposed to be run.”

On social media, many speculated based on the man’s likeness in the photo shared by Trump that the unnamed victim could be DOGE’s Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, who was unfairly maligned earlier this year by the legacy media.

Independent journalist Patrick Casey appeared to have confirmed the man in the photo was Coristine, but no official source had verified his identity as of writing.

“Big Balls” reportedly resigned at the end of June following Musk’s exit.

If the reports are true, Big Balls has certainly lived up to his monicker.

