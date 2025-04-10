This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The fraud within the United States government is so rampant that it is leaving Elon Musk shocked.

On Wednesday, The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced its findings from an initial survey of unemployment insurance claims since 2020 and uncovered three stunning discoveries regarding unemployment fraud.

There is one that even the Babylon Bee would find far-fetched.

What they found will leave you livid:

24,500 people over 115 years old claimed $59 million in benefits. 28,000 people under the age of five claimed $254 million in benefits. 9,700 people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69 million in benefits. In one case, a person with a birthday in 2154 who claimed $41,000 in benefits.

All told, there was $382M worth of employment benefits fraud.

Musk was left stunned as he shared DOGE’s latest findings.

“Your tax dollars were going to pay fraudulent unemployment claims for fake people born in the future!” Musk wrote on X.

“This is so crazy that I had to read it several times before it sank in.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday revealed during a press briefing that Elon Musk’s DOGE team made a huge discovery.

“There has been a discovery. I hate to leave you hanging on a cliff, but I don’t want to get ahead of the president on that. But I can confirm there has been a discovery, but it’s just not quite ready for release,” Leavitt said.

President Trump also told reporters aboard Air Force One last week that DOGE found something “horrible” but refused to elaborate.

“We have found hundreds – think of it – just hundreds of millions of dollars of fraud and abuse and waste. They’re still going strong. They found something today that is horrible, it’s horrible,” Trump said.

Was Wednesday’s unemployment fraud the discovery Trump was referencing?

