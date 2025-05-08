This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) provided an update to one of the biggest scams uncovered by Elon Musk’s team on Wednesday evening.

DOGE says it has saved approximately $105 billion in a “combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings,” and other workforce reductions.

The Democrats are angry that DOGE is saving American taxpayers money, so they devised a scheme to stop Elon Musk and his team.

There are currently nearly a dozen lawsuits challenging DOGE over its authority, data access, and privacy laws.

There is also a secret resistance agreement between 14 states to conduct coordinated lawfare against DOGE and Elon Musk.

DOGE recently announced that it had already deactivated 200,000 government credit cards in 16 agencies.

However, there are a total of 4.6 million active credit cards/accounts!

On Wednesday night DOGE said the program to audit unused/unneeded credit cards has been expanded to 32 agencies!

“After 10 weeks, more than 500K cards have been de-activated,” DOGE said.

In March, Elon Musk said DOGE “found twice as many credit cards as there are humans. And these are cards with $10,000 per month limits! That’s a lot of money!”

“What’s the waste-to-fraud ratio? In my opinion, it’s 80% waste, 20% fraud,” Elon Musk said.

