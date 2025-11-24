Image credit: Shutterstock.com

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the waste-cutting agency spearheaded by Elon Musk, has been disbanded, with eight months of its mandate remaining.

Earlier this month, Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Scott Kupor told Reuters the department “doesn’t exist.”

He added that it is no longer a “centralized entity.”

The agency, which was set up in January, made dramatic cuts to agency budgets and redirected the focus to Trump’s flagship policies including immigration.

Musk advertised his cuts on X and even wielded a chainsaw as a demonstration of his commitment to ending government waste, in imitation of Argentina’s Javier Milei.

By July, DOGE claimed to have saved $180 billion, or $1,100 per taxpayer.

The majority of the cuts have come from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of State, the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration and the Department of Education.

The Senate passed a DOGE rescissions bill designed to codify billions of dollars of cuts made by the agency.

According to Kupor, most of DOGE’s functions have now been taken over by the OPM.

The government-wide hiring freeze brought in by DOGE is also now over, Kupor confirmed.

Despite the agency’s demise, individual states have created their own local entities similar to DOGE, Florida and Idaho among them.

