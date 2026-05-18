This article originally appeared on Sayer Ji’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Sayer Ji

A single Swiss man’s semen sample is now headline news on three continents. What’s behind the hysteria? A Gates-funded journalism desk, a biosurveillance firm backed by the CIA’s venture capital arm, and a Swiss biodefense laboratory. And they’re all feeding each other a story that the underlying science doesn’t support.

On May 14, The Telegraph’s “Global Health Security” desk published a story with a headline engineered for maximum alarm: “Hantavirus may survive in human sperm for up to six years and cause a transmission risk.”

Within hours, the story was syndicated across international outlets like Yahoo News, tied to the eight confirmed hantavirus cases aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship and the 20 asymptomatic British passengers now isolating under UKHSA monitoring.

The pitch is irresistible: a stealth virus, hiding in the male reproductive tract for years after recovery, primed for sexual transmission. The recommendation, sourced to a private “global health risk” analytics firm called Airfinity, was that male patients should receive “extensive safe-sex guidance beyond the 42-day quarantine,” analogous to the WHO’s Ebola survivor semen-monitoring protocols.

There is just one problem.

The underlying study does not support the headline. It does not support the policy recommendation. It does not even support the word “sperm.”

What it supports is a much smaller, much more honest claim: that fragments of viral RNA were detected in one 55-year-old Swiss man’s ejaculate for an unusually long time, without any evidence that the virus is alive, transmissible or has ever been sexually transmitted by anyone, ever, in the recorded history of hantavirus research.

Let me walk you through what the actual paper says — and then show you who paid for the panic.

I. The study the headlines won’t show you

The paper is titled “Presence and Persistence of Andes Virus RNA in Human Semen,” published in the open-access MDPI journal Viruses in November 2023.

The lead institution is Spiez Laboratory — “the Swiss Federal Office for Civil Protection” — which, in plain English, is Switzerland’s nuclear, biological and chemical defense laboratory.

A biodefense lab. Remember this.

Here is what the study actually establishes, in the authors’ own words:

1. They never isolated live virus. Not once.

From the paper’s discussion section: “Unfortunately, the isolation of the infectious virus was not successful for any of the samples or culture systems used.”

They tried. They selected three semen samples with the highest detectable viral RNA (collected 40, 82 and 320 days after the patient first got sick) and attempted to grow live virus in five different cell systems — Vero E6 cells, BSR/Vero mixes, primary human bronchial epithelial cells, primary human nasal epithelial cells and 3D human airway epithelia.

They passaged the samples repeatedly. They even homogenized sperm cells directly and tried that. Nothing grew.

This is the central fact that the Telegraph buried. Without isolation of the infectious virus, the claim that hantavirus “survives” in semen is doing extraordinary work on the verb “survives.” What survives is genetic material — RNA fragments.

Whether any of that RNA is packaged inside functional, replication-competent viral particles capable of infecting another human cell remains completely unproven by this study.

2. The virus shows almost no replication.

The authors sequenced the viral genome from samples taken 247 days apart and 1,978 days apart. They found a 33-base-pair deletion in a non-coding region and three single-nucleotide variants in total. RNA viruses normally mutate at rates of 10⁻⁶ to 10⁻⁴ substitutions per nucleotide per cell infection.

The authors’ own conclusion: the virus “persisted within cells of the male reproductive tract with only very limited replication activity.”

A virus that isn’t replicating isn’t producing the viral load required for transmission. The authors say this. The Telegraph does not.

3. They don’t know what cell the RNA is even in.

When the researchers separated the cells from the seminal plasma, the viral signal was overwhelmingly intracellular. But which cells?

Their own answer: “It remains to be determined which cell type carries the virus. Besides spermatozoal cells, ejaculates contain germinal elements, neutrophils, macrophages, lymphocytes, epithelial cells and Sertoli cells.”

The Telegraph wrote about hantavirus “in sperm.”

The study cannot tell you whether the virus is in sperm at all. It might be in immune cells. It might be in the shed epithelial cells from the reproductive tract lining. These have radically different implications for what “sexual transmission” would even mean.

4. The patient is loaded with neutralizing antibodies — and has been for six years.

The patient’s neutralizing antibody titer peaked above 30,000 by day 21 of illness and has remained at high levels for the entire six-year follow-up.

The authors explicitly note: “Repeated symptomatic infection with hantaviruses have not been observed, suggesting life-long protection.” Any virus exiting his testes would walk into an immune buzzsaw.

5. Sexual transmission of hantavirus has never been documented. Anywhere. Ever.

The paper’s actual closing claim, hedged with care: “Taken together, our results show that ANDV has the potential for sexual transmission.”

Potential. A hypothesis. Not a finding. The authors elsewhere acknowledge: “Although transmission via sexual contact has not been documented, high viral loads and extensive contact among people may contribute to a higher likelihood of transmission.”

Sample size of the entire study: one patient. The authors say so in their stated limitations: “The limitation of this study is the small sample size. It remains to be determined whether persistence occurs in a larger population of long-term Andes virus disease survivors.”

This is not a transmission scare. This is N=1 hypothesis generation. And the international press has converted it into a global sexual-transmission emergency.

The question is: who benefits when that conversion happens? Follow the money.

II. The Telegraph desk: funded by Gates

At the bottom of the Telegraph’s hantavirus article is a small badge linking to the desk’s about page. That page contains the following disclosure:

“Our Global Health Security coverage is partly funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

The desk exists because Gates pays for it. Its remit, per its own description, includes “pandemic threats and outbreaks of significance,” “the spread of other communicable diseases like Ebola and Zika as well as a wide range of rare diseases” and “the growing threat of bio-terrorism.”

Read that list. The desk is not funded to cover heart disease, road deaths, suicide, alcohol or air pollution — the actual leading killers of human beings. It is funded to cover the threats whose amplification benefits the funder’s pandemic preparedness portfolio.

This is not a conspiracy claim. This is the explicit, public-facing funding structure of the desk.

The Telegraph adds the standard disclaimer: “This support comes without strings and The Telegraph retains full editorial control.”

Editorial control is irrelevant when the selection of topics covered is itself the lever. A desk paid to find pandemic stories will find pandemic stories.

A single-patient case report in MDPI’s Viruses will not enter mainstream consciousness on its own. It enters mainstream consciousness when there is a funded apparatus whose institutional survival depends on stories like it.

III. Airfinity: the CIA-invested biosurveillance firm quoted as an authority

The Telegraph article cites “analysts at Airfinity, a company that tracks global health risks,” recommending that hantavirus survivors receive Ebola-style semen monitoring protocols.

Airfinity is described in standard business databases as a “data driven scientific intelligence platform and predictive analytics for the life science industry,” with a “risk surveillance and analytics platform monitoring over 160 infectious diseases to assess outbreak risks and pandemic preparedness.”

Its customer base, in its own words: “the full ecosystem in life sciences, including pharma companies, government agencies, corporates, investors, NGOs, and international organisations.”

In other words: Airfinity is a commercial biosurveillance company whose business model requires elevated perceived pandemic risk.

The interesting investor in Airfinity’s cap table is not Gresham House Ventures or The FSE Group. It is In-Q-Tel (IQT), identified in business filings as an Airfinity investor.

In-Q-Tel is, per Wikipedia and multiple independent sources, the venture capital arm of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

It was “conceptualized and chartered by the CIA, with which it still has contracts,” and exists to “identify, evaluate, and leverage emerging commercial technologies for the U.S. national security community.”

IQT’s portfolio famously includes Palantir and the company that became Google Earth. It is now invested in pandemic biosurveillance.

So when The Telegraph’s Gates-funded desk quotes “analysts at Airfinity” recommending expanded quarantine and surveillance protocols, what is actually happening is this: a commercial biosurveillance firm with CIA venture capital is being presented to the public as a neutral expert source on whether expanded biosurveillance is warranted.

It is not a neutral source. It sells the product that the policy would mandate.

IV. The Spiez connection: a biodefense lab as the origin point

The original Viruses paper was produced at Spiez Laboratory — Switzerland’s federal biological and chemical defense facility.

This is not a public health lab. It is a biodefense institution whose mission framing includes preparation for biological warfare and bioterrorism scenarios.

A biodefense lab finding viral persistence in an immune-privileged site is interesting science.

A biodefense lab’s interesting science being amplified by a CIA-invested biosurveillance firm and a Gates-funded journalism desk into a global transmission scare is not science communication. It is a biodefense capability marketing wearing public health clothing.

V. WHO and the loop that closes itself

Airfinity’s specific recommendation in the Telegraph piece is that hantavirus survivors should be monitored “analogous to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Ebola survivor semen-monitoring protocols.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the WHO’s largest donors. Gates’ contributions to the WHO have, in some recent years, exceeded those of most member states.

So now follow the structure of the citation loop:

Spiez Laboratory (Swiss biodefense) produces a one-patient case report. Airfinity (CIA-invested biosurveillance) amplifies it with policy recommendations. The Telegraph’s Global Health Security desk (Gates-funded) packages it for the public. The recommended protocols cite the WHO (Gates-funded) authority. Public pressure for those protocols expands biosurveillance budgets, which fund firms like Airfinity, which justifies further IQT investment, which generates more case reports, which feed more Telegraph stories.

Each actor citing the next creates the appearance of independent expert confirmation. It is not independent. It is one funded ecosystem talking to itself, with a single Swiss man’s RNA fragments as the seed crystal.

No one in this chain needs to be lying. No one needs to be coordinating. Each actor is simply doing the funded job that their institutional position rewards them for doing.

The output of that ecosystem, however, is a public consciousness saturated with pandemic dread proportionate not to actual disease burden but to the institutional needs of the apparatus.

VI. The opportunity cost: what you are not being told to worry about

The official account is that the case fatality rate for hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome is high — between 25% and 40%, depending on the outbreak. Total annual hantavirus deaths globally are stated to be in the hundreds. Compare:

Tobacco kills approximately 8 million people every year globally.

Air pollution kills approximately 7 million people every year globally.

Alcohol kills approximately 2.6 million people every year globally.

Road traffic kills approximately 1.2 million people every year globally.

Suicide kills more than 700,000 people every year globally.

None of these has a CIA-invested biosurveillance firm, a Gates-funded journalism desk and a Swiss biodefense laboratory amplifying preliminary findings into headline news.

There is no Airfinity for ultraprocessed food.

There is no In-Q-Tel-backed startup tracking the public health impact of sedentary work. The WHO does not publish 42-day quarantine protocols for the actual leading causes of preventable death.

The hantavirus story is not just disproportionate. The disproportion is the product.

Public attention is a finite resource. Every column inch spent on whether a Swiss man’s six-year-old viral RNA fragments might theoretically transmit sexually is an inch not spent on the killers without a funded amplification apparatus behind them.

This is the deepest layer of the critique. The biosurveillance ecosystem does not just inflate certain risks. It crowds out attention to risks that do not fit its business model.

That is not a journalism failure. That is journalism functioning exactly as its funding incentivizes it to function.

VII. What an honest headline would have said

“Swiss researchers detect viral RNA fragments in one recovered hantavirus patient’s semen years after recovery. Could not isolate live virus. No sexual transmission of hantavirus has ever been documented in any patient ever.”

This is the actual finding. It is genuinely scientifically interesting. It belongs in a virology journal, where it was, until a funded ecosystem decided otherwise.

You were not told this version of the story because the version you were told was the one the apparatus paid to be told.

Copyright 2026 Sayer Ji

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