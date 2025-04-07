This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Despite multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests seeking clarity on DNA contamination and plasmid DNA in Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, the official full genetic sequence of the plasmid DNA backbone—and the results of safety studies evaluating its risks—remain undisclosed.

This new FOIA request, prompted by Dr. Richard Bartlett, aims to address these gaps and demand accountability.

Background: What We Already Know

Several FOIA requests have previously sought information regarding DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines. For example:

MHRA FOIA Response: The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) acknowledged residual DNA fragments in Pfizer’s vaccine but withheld the full nucleotide sequence under exemptions for commercial interests and confidentiality. Plasmid DNA Concerns: Other FOIA requests have asked whether mRNA vaccines are free from plasmid DNA contamination. Regulatory agencies have either denied possessing relevant data or dismissed concerns as misinformation. SV40 Sequence Discovery: Independent analyses have confirmed that Pfizer’s plasmid backbone contains SV40 promoter/enhancer sequences, which are widely used in biotechnology for nuclear targeting but have raised concerns due to their historical association with oncogenic risks. These studies also found antibiotic resistance genes, bacterial origins of replication, and the spike insert.

While these disclosures confirm the presence of plasmid DNA and SV40 sequences, they stop short of revealing the full genetic composition of the plasmid backbone or any safety studies assessing its risks, as confirmed by the COVID vaccine manufacturers or government agencies.

The New FOIA Request

Dr. Richard Bartlett has prompted a new FOIA request specifically demanding:

Complete Plasmid DNA Backbone Sequences: The full genome of any and all plasmid DNA backbones used in Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine manufacturing processes, including regulatory elements like SV40 sequences, antibiotic resistance genes, and origins of replication. Safety Studies: All studies assessing whether the plasmid DNA backbone is associated with: Carcinogenesis : Risks of cancer due to genomic integration or other mechanisms.

Mutagenesis : Risks of inducing mutations in human genomic DNA.

Impairment of Fertility : Effects on reproductive health, including germline cells.

Teratogenicity: Risks of congenital malformations or developmental abnormalities. Batch-Specific Data: Information on whether different batches used distinct plasmid designs or sequences.

Why This Matters

DNA Integration Risks: Plasmid DNA can integrate into human genomes through nonhomologous recombination, potentially disrupting tumor-suppressor genes or activating oncogenes (here; here; here; here; here; here; here). The presence of SV40 sequences, known for nuclear targeting, may exacerbate these risks. Lack of Transparency: Americans were not informed that residual plasmid DNA—including SV40 sequences—was present in these vaccines. Without disclosure of the full plasmid genome, it is impossible to fully assess health risks. Unanswered Questions: What other genetic elements are included in the plasmid backbone?

Have regulators conducted studies on carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, fertility impairment, or teratogenicity?

Regulatory Failures

Regulators like the FDA have failed to provide transparency despite growing public concerns. The FDA has previously delayed FOIA requests for vaccine-related data by up to 55 years. Meanwhile, UK regulators have cited commercial confidentiality as grounds for withholding critical information about vaccine composition.

Dr. Bartlett’s Call for Accountability

Dr. Richard Bartlett has long advocated for transparency regarding vaccine safety and manufacturing processes. This FOIA request reflects his stance that Americans deserve to know what genetic material was injected into billions worldwide—and whether its safety was adequately studied.

The deliberate inclusion of SV40 sequences and residual plasmid DNA raises urgent questions about long-term health effects, including cancer risks and heritable genetic changes. As Bartlett emphasizes, “Without full disclosure, we cannot assess the true risks posed by these vaccines. Billions of humans have been injected with DNA code that may permanently adulterate their and their offspring’s chromosomes.”

“That’s why this data must be disclosed. Humans deserve informed consent.”

Conclusion

This FOIA request seeks to force Pfizer, Moderna, and regulatory agencies to disclose:

The complete genetic composition of their plasmid DNA backbones.

Any studies evaluating carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, fertility impairment, and teratogenicity.

The public deserves answers—not obfuscation—about what is in these vaccines and how they might impact human health for generations.

This FOIA request is a bombshell move, breaking new ground by demanding full disclosure of the plasmid DNA backbone’s complete genetic sequence and safety studies—information that has been deliberately withheld from the public despite its potential to redefine our understanding of the risks posed by these vaccines.

Below is the proposed FOIA request:

FOIA Request: Full Disclosure of Plasmid DNA Backbone Sequences and Related Studies for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

Date: April 4, 2025

To Whom It May Concern,

Under the Freedom of Information Act, I am requesting detailed information regarding the full genetic sequence of the plasmid DNA backbone used in the manufacturing process for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Specifically, I seek:

Complete Plasmid DNA Backbone Sequence Data: The full genome of any and all plasmid DNA backbones used in the production of mRNA for these vaccines, including: SV40 promoter/enhancer sequences.

Any additional regulatory elements (e.g., origins of replication, antibiotic resistance genes).

The spike protein gene sequence and any modifications made to stabilize or enhance its expression.

All other genetic elements intentionally included in the plasmid DNA backbone. Purpose and Function of Genetic Elements: Documentation explaining the function and purpose of each genetic element within the plasmid DNA backbone design, including why specific sequences (such as SV40 regulatory elements) were chosen. Safety Assessments on the Full Plasmid DNA Backbone: All studies or analyses conducted to evaluate whether the plasmid DNA backbone is associated with: Carcinogenesis : Risks of cancer development due to genomic integration or other mechanisms.

Mutagenesis : Risks of inducing mutations in human genomic DNA.

Impairment of Fertility : Effects on male and female reproductive health, including germline cells.

Teratogenicity: Risks of congenital malformations or developmental abnormalities. Batch-Specific Variations: Information on whether different batches of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines used distinct plasmid DNA backbone designs or sequences, particularly between clinical trial materials and commercial production batches.

This request is made because it is already known that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine contains residual plasmid DNA, including SV40 promoter/enhancer sequences within its plasmid backbone. However, the full genome of this plasmid DNA backbone has not been disclosed, nor have the results of any studies evaluating its safety. Americans were not informed that these vaccines contain plasmid DNA capable of integrating into human genomic DNA. Such integration could theoretically lead to permanent mutations, genomic instability, activation of oncogenes, or heritable genetic changes.

Additionally, Pfizer has documented over 1,200 diseases linked to adverse events following vaccination. Despite this alarming list, these vaccines continue to be widely promoted without full transparency about their contents or risks. Understanding the complete composition of the plasmid DNA backbone and reviewing related safety studies are critical for ensuring public trust in vaccine safety.

If any portion of this request cannot be fulfilled due to exemptions under FOIA, please provide a detailed explanation. I look forward to your prompt response.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Contact Information]

