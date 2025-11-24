This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

The mania that took over the Democratic party over the ‘Jeffrey Epstein files’ was sure to backfire on them – and it’s happening, fast!

Apart from Bill Clinton, Larry Summers and so many others, the spotlight has been shining on embattled Rep. Stacey Plaskett from the US Virgin Islands.

Plaskett is being shown to have far deeper connections to Jeffrey Epstein – a major donor for her – than she let on.

The New York Post reported:

“On Wednesday, Plaskett downplayed Epstein as just another ‘constituent’, after files released by Epstein’s estate revealed he fed her questions during a congressional hearing in 2019, prompting the call for the House sanction.

But exhibits and depositions in a New York court case reveal the convicted pedophile and his associates shoveled at least $30,000 in campaign funds to Plaskett over three election cycles.”

In June 2014, then-US Virgin Islands first lady Cecile de Jongh, who managed Epstein’s USVI companies, wrote him on behalf of Plaskett.

“Jeffrey, your help is needed. We are trying to get Stacey Plaskett elected to Congress … we would have a friend in Stacey … Do you think any of your friends would give to her campaign?”

The letter and other communications were included as evidence in court filings by JP Morgan Chase, which was defending itself against a lawsuit filed the US Virgin Islands.

Plaskett received, between 2014 and 2020, donations from Epstein, plus Lesley Groff, lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn.

“Epstein and Plaskett were connected enough that he fed her questions and gave her real time help on how to damage President Trump’s reputation during a February 2019 House Oversight Committee hearing featuring former Trump fixer Michael Cohen.

The newly released documents immediately sparked a resolution by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) to censure Plaskett, who serves as a non-voting delegate in Congress. It was narrowly defeated on a 209-214 vote amid charges of a backroom deal, with three Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.”

