STORY #1 - The UK is quietly moving toward cradle-to-grave digital surveillance, with ministers now floating digital IDs for newborn babies.

What’s being sold as border control is being exposed as something far more extreme, a tracking system that begins at birth and follows you for life.

UK officials are privately discussing assigning digital identities to newborns alongside their health records. The plan would dramatically expand the country’s digital ID push, hard-wiring government oversight into a person’s life from day one.

Critics warn this has nothing to do with illegal immigration and everything to do with control, using a convenient excuse to normalize surveillance before anyone can consent.

Watch Maria’s full report to see what else this opens the door to.

STORY #2 - The CDC just slashed the childhood vaccine schedule by 55 doses, the largest rollback in U.S. history.

The real shock isn’t the rollback, it’s how effortlessly it happened.

With a single White House memo, the CDC adopted a dramatically smaller routine schedule. Critics say this doesn’t actually end the problem, it just cuts doses while leaving vaccines that were never tested for long-term or cumulative safety.

Watch Maria’s full report to see what this sudden shift quietly reveals, and what still remains in place.

STORY #3 - Elon Musk just declared: “We have entered the Singularity.”

That’s not a prediction. It’s the point where machines begin accelerating beyond human control—and according to Musk, we’re already there.

The Singularity means AI doesn’t just assist humans. It outpaces us, improves itself without permission, and starts reshaping the world faster than we can understand or stop.

Meanwhile, these same systems are already generating child abuse material and encouraging suicide—while their creators openly admit they don’t fully comprehend what they’ve built.

Watch Maria’s full report to see what comes next once humans are no longer in control.

