STORY #1 - Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill that would let utilities lock you out of your own thermostat during “high demand.”

They say it’s voluntary—but that’s the bait. In Australia, the same promise ended with 170,000 families stripped of air conditioning in the middle of a brutal summer.

House Bill 427, backed by Rep. Roy Kloppenstein, is sold as a money-saver. In truth, once you give up that control, it’s gone. What begins as optional quickly turns mandatory, leaving families powerless while utilities decide when you sweat or freeze.

And the timing isn’t random. Ohio is fast becoming a hub for massive data centers that drain power and water on a scale rivaling small cities. Will families be forced into blackouts so Big Tech servers never go dark?

This isn’t about lowering bills—it’s about who controls your home.

Watch the full episode here.

#ad: Concerned about cancer but frustrated with the “wait and see” approach?

Join Drs. Ealy, Ardis, Schmidt, and more in this powerful video replay event, where you’ll learn natural, evidence-based ways to target the root causes of cancer.

https://www.myehialoha.org/product/healing-for-the-ages-2024-replay-cleansing-the-causes-of-cancer/#a_aid=VFOX

Discover practical cleansing protocols that help your body eliminate cancer-causing toxins, boost your immune system, and put you back in control of your health.

Use code VFOX to save 30% today.

Start Learning Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - The mandate dam just broke—Florida scrapped every vaccine requirement, and nearly 20 states are now lining up to follow.

On CNN, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo shredded the mandate narrative, telling Jake Tapper that informed consent collapses under pressure. “A mandate is coercion,” he said, making clear that parents—not bureaucrats—must decide for their children. Tapper looked visibly shaken as Ladapo held firm.

Then came the shock response from President Trump. After years of blasting mandates, he said, “I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don’t have to be vaccinated.”



Dr. Kirk Moore confirmed the momentum is real, with RFK Jr. keeping the pressure on Washington. But the fight isn’t finished—and medical freedom won’t defend itself.

Maria Zeee’s report exposes what’s at stake next in this escalating battle for choice.

Watch the full episode here.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - An “AI Bible” is going viral online—and the forces behind it are anything but holy.

The latest upload doesn’t read like scripture. It plays like a Hollywood trailer, turning the pre-tribulation rapture into a digital thrill ride. Critics warn it’s trading faith for fantasy, but the bigger question is: who’s directing it?

The answer is Pray.com, which last year partnered with Palantir—the AI giant co-founded by Peter Thiel—for “translations.” That means the same Silicon Valley empire built on surveillance is now shaping how millions encounter the Bible.

Add Yuval Noah Harari’s push to rewrite religion for the AI age and Thiel’s sold-out conference on the Antichrist, and the picture becomes clear. This isn’t about one flashy video. It’s about who controls the future of religion.

Faith is being rewritten in real time. Maria Zeee exposes the players and the plan.

Watch the full episode here.

#ad: Big Brother is quietly making a profile on you and racing toward digital IDs.



In this upcoming webinar, you’ll learn easy, actionable steps anyone can use to protect their privacy online.

The class is FREE but seats are limited—sign up here to reserve your spot.

Claim Your Free Spot

DISCLOSURE: Thank you for supporting this sponsor, which keeps our website running to bring you uncensored news.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share