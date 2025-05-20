This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

Host of “Over Opinionated” Jasmin Laine posted flyers she came across in Manitoba, Canada, that support allowing euthanasia for kids and teenagers deemed “mature minors” by the eugenicist Canadian government.

“You have to be a special kind of demonic to advocate for MAID for young vulnerable people and people who are suicidal,” she wrote on 𝕏. “Imagine walking into a clinic for help, and being told the world would be better off without you… that you should cave to the lies the devil on your shoulder is telling you and it would be more affordable for Canada’s healthcare system if you were gone.”

Laine is the perfect person to bring attention to the disturbing concept as she has participated in “recovery plans and treatment after trying to end it” after her partner of ten years committed suicide.

“There is nothing compassionate about this—it is pure evil,” she concluded her post.

The flyers explain that members of the Canadian government have recommended citizens deemed “mature minors” be allowed to qualify for MAID, or medically-assisted suicide.

“A mature minor is a child or teen who is deemed capable of making a decision for MAID. This would essentially remove the minimum age of eligibility,” the paper states. “The [government] committee also suggested parents may not be consulted and wouldn’t need to consent to their child’s death via MAID.”

In an example of dystopian hypocrisy, the informational pamphlet also says, “Children are uniquely vulnerable. Canada’s first priority must be to provide high quality medical care for children.”

So, to allegedly protect the most vulnerable citizens, Canada wants to allow them to be killed without parental consent.

Beginning in March 2027, the physician-assisted suicide program will be available to Canadians suffering from mental illnesses.

Continuing to bizarrely invert reality, the pamphlet states, “Hopelessness and a desire to end one’s life can be a symptom of some mental illnesses,” before promoting suicide as faster alternative than waiting for medical treatments.

Essentially, the Canadian health care system is so screwed that the government is telling citizens they can sign up for medical suicide quicker than they can get the help they need.

“One in 10 people will wait more than 4 months for counselling. The waiting period for MAID is only 3 months. We are already hearing about people asking for MAID because they do not have the support needed to live,” the document reads.

The Dying With Dignity Canada (DWDC) website notes that “Canada’s law on medical assistance in dying (MAID) requires that applicants must be 18 years of age or older,” and that “In many jurisdictions across Canada, mature minors already have the right to make important decisions regarding their health care.”

“Dying With Dignity Canada believes mature minors should be allowed the right to choose MAID,” the site continues.

Next, the website cites a 2023 Ipsos poll claiming that “71% of people across Canada support the ability for mature minors to request and be considered for MAID, if all other criteria are met under the law.”

This disturbing flyer highlights the anti-human agenda being pushed by the elite’s globalist satanic death cult.

Copyright 2025 Infowars

