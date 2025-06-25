This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Brian Johnson, better known as “Liver King,” was arrested Tuesday evening at a downtown Austin hotel after allegedly traveling to the city to confront—and potentially threaten—podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

The 47-year-old influencer, famous for promoting the idea of eating large amounts of raw meat and organs, is now facing a Class B misdemeanor charge for making a terroristic threat under Texas law—a charge that carries up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

It was reported that his arrest stemmed from a series of bizarre and aggressive Instagram videos posted on June 23. In one, he openly challenges Rogan to a physical altercation.

“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready,” according to KXAN.

He even documented his trip through the streets of Austin, claiming he was “in kind of a fight mode” and showing up at hotels—all while broadcasting into his camera.

WATCH:

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

The Daily Mail reported:

Speaking from a hotel room in Austin, where Rogan $14.4million mansion, Johnson claimed in an erratic shower video that he’d had a run in with police over his threats. ‘I challenge you today, Joe Rogan,’ he said. ‘I’m here at the Four Seasons in Austin, I’m in the shower… I didn’t sleep the day before, I was up for about 40 hours.’ Johnson went on a hard-to-follow rant about a run-in with police officers as he jumped back and forth from multiple topics in no logical order. ‘The police are coming or something’s happening… I’ve not threatened to kill anybody. Did somebody say that I was going to kill somebody?’ he said. ‘I am going to. I’ve picked a fight. Who have I picked a fight with? Joe Rogan… Why? Out of principle. Family.’ ‘I’m challenging you, just as a man. I don’t want to kill you. Why would I want to kill you? You have a family. I wouldn’t want to take you away from your family. ‘I wouldn’t want that to happen so I hope that none of this is perceived as a threat. F**k you Joe Rogan, you guys can call all the cops.’

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share