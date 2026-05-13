This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Fergie and Diddy: new scandal on the offing?

This is an intersection of two stories that we have been following here on TGP: on the one hand, we have the convicted and incarcerated rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and on the other, the disgraced ex-wife of Former Prince Andrew, Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson.

A ‘Fergie and Diddy’ affair is red meat for the tabloids, sure – but it reveals a lot about her shenanigans that the Royal Family tried hard to cover up.

The Telegraph reported:

“Sean “Diddy” Combs claimed to have enjoyed a ‘friends with benefits’ relationship with Sarah Ferguson for several years, according to a new book. [He] is said to have bragged about sleeping with Ms. Ferguson and once stayed with her at a hotel costing more than £50,000 per night, it is claimed.”

Andrew Lownie is the author of ‘Entitled’, about the life and scandals of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as reported here.

In the upcoming (and updated) paperback edition of his book, he reports that Diddy boasted about ‘slamming’ Fergie during sexual encounters, starting in 2004.

Andrew and Fergie: scandals galore

Fergie has fallen in disgrace over her long-running, close ties with Jeffrey Epstein – and the two stories congregate here, as Combs and Ferguson are said to have met in 2002, at a party in New York thrown by Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Another associate of Combs told Mr. Lownie that in 2004, the rapper and Ms. Ferguson began a ‘secret friends with benefits’ relationship that continued for several years.”

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share