This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The World Cup has triggered one of the most surprising global cultural awakenings in decades and almost no one saw it coming. The establishment media had been running negative propaganda for months, claiming that the event was going to be a disaster because it was being held in the US. The machine had already decided that the World Cup in 2026 was going to be sold as a disaster from start to finish.

Rumors were spinning that because Americans don’t care about “soccer” that the tournament would be mismanaged, that America was “racist”, the players would be treated poorly, and that the US is such a dangerous place it would deter travelers from going overseas to attend the games.

The anti-American sentiment being generating by western journalists is staggering. However, all it took was a few weeks and around 1.2 million foreign visitors per city coming to see the World Cup at the same time. Suddenly, Europeans have realized they’ve been lied to about everything.

The US hosted event is now being called one of the most successful in history. The propaganda spell has been broken. Europeans are going on social media to apologize for the hate their countrymen have been dumping on the US over the years. And, most importantly, they’ve discovered air conditioning.

Strangely, it’s not American gun rights that are sparking mass debate. Rather, it’s the air conditioning issue that’s causing the most friction with political leaders back in Europe, and the elites are not happy.

Americans have trouble understanding the angst. Only 19% of all Europeans have air conditioning in their homes, compared to 90% or people in the US. In Britain, 14% of people have cold indoor air. In France it’s 25% and in Germany it’s 19%. Keep in mind, these are high rates compared to only 10 years ago. Europe’s love affair with air conditioning is a very recent phenomenon; they’ve been burning up in silence for decades.

But now, travelers visiting America are wondering why a technology created in 1902 is not more common in their home nations? They’re starting to ask questions, and they’re finding out that their own governments simply don’t want them to have it. In other words, air conditioning is a luxury for politicians and the wealthy, not for the peasants. How else can the west save the world from “climate change”?

France has banned drinking alcohol in public to counter dehydration. Residents are stampeding stores and fighting each other for fans and the few air conditioning units they can find. EU leaders are facing increasing demands for a reexamination of "Net Zero" policies.

The French Environment Minister says she is “horrified” by the rising calls for air conditioning, suggesting that the peons need to worry less about the heat and more about global warming, if that makes sense. The debate is being presented as a matter of “selfishness” on the part of common citizens who want to stay cool.

“I’m going to tell you how I see it: I’m horrified by the people who tell me, ‘We just need to put air conditioning everywhere.’ Do you think that’s going to prevent forest fires? Do you think that’s going to stop a crop from disappearing? Do you think that’s going to prevent the death of the animals we’re seeing? Do you think that’s going to prevent anything? Nothing! Of course, people shouldn’t suffocate, but this isn’t adapting to climate change — it’s just an emergency measure.”

In response, governments across Europe are cracking down even more on air conditioning in order to send a message. The EU commission is shutting down air conditioning in their Brussels HQ to set an example, but only for the bottom seven floors where all the lower wage employees work. The top floors where the important people reside still get cool air.

In Britain, local councils are being instructed to force residents to remove air conditioning appliances from their homes or face fines. They assert that the devices create too much “carbon emissions” and should only be used as a last resort. Climate change fanatics are taking to British media to admonish people who dare to purchase one of the evil appliances.

Europe is in the midst of a rare summer heat wave. Over 1300 deaths have so far been linked to the rising temps. The temperatures are climbing to ranges common in the US but shocking by European standards. One would think that this would be a perfect rationale for air conditioning, but globalist leaders in the region are testing the will of the public and seeing how much they can take away.

In reality, the Earth has been much hotter many times over the course of millions of years and it had nothing to do with carbon emissions or air conditioners.

The concept of man-made climate change is a farce, which means all of this discomfort and potential death is pointless. Americans discovered this a long time ago, and thanks to the World Cup and social media, Europeans are finally catching on.

Copyright 2026 ZeroHedge

Share