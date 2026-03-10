The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1h

Apples are a cure for radiation sickness, and B17 is anti-carcinogenic, but this was definitely covered up by mainstream medicine in the trials with laetrile.

In1977 Sloan Kettering released a press statement that said,

“…laetrile was found to possess neither preventative, nor tumor-regressive, nor anti-metastatic, nor curative anticancer activity.”

After having his five years of research completely railroaded, Dr. Sugiura was asked by a reporter,

“Do you stick by your belief that laetrile stops the spread of cancer?”

He replied famously, “I stick.

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/all-we-have-to-fear-is-the-amygdala

Reply
Share
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
2m

US Government hid potential cures for cancer. Why is that not surprising? That seems as normal as possible in the good old USA.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture