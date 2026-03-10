STORY #1 - Florida is now barreling toward a digital ID system, and the countdown has already begun.

In just 30 days, tech companies could be forced to verify the identities of millions of users, a move critics warn could quietly erase online anonymity across the state.

For months, Governor Ron DeSantis publicly blasted digital ID, warning it would allow governments to control citizens and track their lives online. He even said such a system would “hit a brick wall in Florida.”

Now Florida’s own law may be opening that door.

The Online Protections for Minors Act bans children under 14 from holding social media accounts and requires parental approval for teens 14 and 15. To enforce it, platforms must verify users’ ages or face civil penalties reaching $50,000 per violation.

But here’s the catch.

To prove you’re not a minor, many platforms will require government ID checks or biometric scans through third-party verification companies, some of them operating overseas.

In other words, millions of adults may soon be forced to identify themselves just to use the internet.

Critics say this is how digital ID systems always begin, first introduced as child protection, then expanded step by step into something much bigger.

Floridians now have just 30 days before enforcement begins.

The real question now is simple: once the system is built, will it ever be rolled back?

STORY #2 - A declassified CIA document suggests a potential cure for cancer may have been hidden from the public for more than 60 years.

The discovery is fueling a disturbing question: if this research showed promise in the early 1950s, why did it remain locked away in intelligence archives for decades?

The document, written in February 1951 and later declassified in 2014, summarizes a Soviet scientific paper examining striking biochemical similarities between parasitic worms and cancerous tumors. Researchers reported that both thrived under similar metabolic conditions, surviving in low-oxygen environments and storing large reserves of glycogen.

The report also described experiments showing certain anti-parasitic compounds appeared to affect tumors. One drug, Myracyl D, already used to treat bilharzia parasites, reportedly showed activity against malignant growths as well.

The findings didn’t claim cancer is caused by parasites. But they raised a provocative possibility: drugs developed to kill parasites might also disrupt tumor growth.

Today, some physicians are revisiting that idea.

Dr. William Makis, who treats cancer patients with repurposed medications such as ivermectin and related compounds, says he has worked with thousands of patients using these experimental treatment protocols.

Makis believes the potential of these drugs has been underestimated for years.

“Cancer is no longer a death sentence.”

So why did research like this sit in the shadows for so long?

STORY #3 - A sweeping federal lawsuit is sending shockwaves through one of America’s largest evangelical churches.

The 201-page filing accuses leaders at Greg Laurie’s Harvest Christian Fellowship of concealing sexual misconduct by pastors and failing to act on warnings involving the abuse of minors.

The lawsuit consolidates 23 cases tied to former Harvest pastor and missionary Paul Havsgaard. Survivors claim church leadership ignored warning signs for years while abuse continued inside church-affiliated programs.

But the allegations don’t stop there.

Two other Harvest pastors are accused of sexual misconduct with staff members. According to the lawsuit, one pastor allegedly received a $4 million payout tied to a nondisclosure agreement after the misconduct surfaced.

Former staff and volunteers say the scandals were widely known internally, describing a culture where leadership discouraged questions and warned people not to speak publicly.

The filing also claims church officials mishandled allegations involving volunteers accused of abusing minors, including one who was later sentenced to prison.

Another disturbing moment allegedly happened during a 2018 youth event when a pornographic image was AirDropped to the phones of children in the room. The lawsuit says church leaders never investigated the incident or notified parents.

These claims are still allegations, but the scope and pattern described in the lawsuit are raising serious questions about what church leadership knew and how long it remained hidden.

The lawsuit itself lays out the full timeline of claims, and the details are raising eyebrows far beyond the church community.

