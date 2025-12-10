This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Salem Radio Network host Scott Jennings appeared surprised Monday on “CNN Newsnight” when podcaster Emma Vigeland claimed that inflation during the Biden administration was “natural.”

President Donald Trump announced on Nov. 14 that tariffs on some imported grocery items would be suspended, citing progress in trade talks with multiple partners, while he will give remarks on his economic program in Pennsylvania Tuesday. Jennings observed that inflation hit high levels during the Biden administration, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reaching a recent high of 9% in June 2022.

WATCH:

“But why go back to the people with the shovel digging a hole?” Jennings asked, with Vigeland responding, “I would note that the inflation that occurred under Biden was in part naturally occurring due to supply chain bottlenecks, and because the COVID, once-in-a- lifetime pandemic, occurred.”

“Natural, like they were on trees?” Jennings responded, with Vigeland saying, “Yes, okay. Well, no, because it’s supply chain bottlenecks. That’s what I’m talking about. There was a labor shortage –”

President Joe Biden signed several spending initiatives into law, including the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, despite warnings that they could cause inflation to rise.

“Policy choices were made,” Jennings told Vigeland. “Policy choices were made.”

The White House touted declining gas prices, noting that 37 states have an average price of less than $3 a gallon, 22 of which are below $2.75 a gallon, and that the price of gas is at its lowest in 1,680 days, according to Gas Buddy.

Trump currently averages a 40.6% approval rating on the handling of the economy, according to the RealClearPolling.

