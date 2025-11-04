Editorial credit: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Former U.S Vice President Dick Cheney died on Monday night at the age of 84, according to Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman.

Sherman posted on X what appears to be a statement from the family, in which it explained that Cheney “died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.”

Here’s the full statement:

“Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. “For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States. “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Cheney’s career in Washington dates back to the late 1970s:

U.S. Representative (1979-1989): Represented Wyoming’s at-large congressional district for six terms, including time as House Minority Whip.

White House Chief of Staff (1975-1977): Served under President Gerald Ford, one of the youngest to ever hold the role.

Secretary of Defense (1989-1993): Under President George H. W. Bush, Cheney oversaw Operation Desert Storm, the U.S.-led coalition that liberated Kuwait from Iraqi forces in 1991.

46th Vice President of the United States (2001-2009): Served under President George W. Bush, where he played an unusually powerful role in shaping domestic and foreign policy.

Cheney proved an unabashed champion of America acting as the world’s policing superpower, becoming the face of the neo-conservative movement inside the Republican Party, and will be forever known as the architect of America’s post-9/11 security state and one of the most powerful vice presidents in U.S. history.

But, as John Solomon writes at JustTheNews.com, it was that advocacy for relentless military power that led him into controversy and eventual disfavor with the public and the GOP:

Cheney was a chief architect of the U.S. response to the September 11, 2001 attacks, helping design the War on Terror, the Patriot Act, and the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was a driving force behind the Iraq War (2003) and the push to remove Saddam Hussein, arguing that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Advocated a doctrine of preemptive war and expanded executive power, reshaping U.S. foreign policy for decades.

Cheney left office in 2009 with a popularity rating of just 31%.

Cheney’s health struggles became public in 2012 after news emerged of multiple heart attacks and a heart transplant. His daughter, Liz Cheney, later entered the political arena, becoming a fierce critic of President Donald Trump.

...and how could we forget this...

Cheney’s death marks the end of the era of endless wars around the world, as President Trump has signed peace deals left and right this year while reorienting America’s military to secure the Western Hemisphere.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share