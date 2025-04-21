This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

In an appalling security breach, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was robbed by a masked man in a DC restaurant.

Kristi Noem has Secret Service protection but a masked man was able to snatch her purse while she dined at a restaurant on Sunday night.

The thief took off with Noem’s purse which included $3,000 in cash, her passport, DHS badge and other valuables.

The Secret Service is investigating the incident.

“The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant, a law enforcement source said,” CNN reported.

“The thief got away with Noem’s driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash,” CNN reported.

