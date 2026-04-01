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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reportedly released chilling images from the scene of Anne Burrell’s death in 2025, shedding light on her final moments.

NYPD shared a photograph with People that showed dozens of pills in a dish by the famous Food Network chef’s toilet bowl. Bottles of Advil, Zyrtec, Motrin and a ValuMeds allergy-relief antihistamine were photographed on the bathroom floor “lying sideways,” the outlet reported. Another picture captured cigarette butts on the floor near a lighter.

The police department also released videos to People showing Burrell and her husband, Stuart Claxton, arriving at their Brooklyn apartment the evening of her death.

A video released by the police reportedly showed Burrell and Claxton entering the lobby of their building. Burrell leaned against a wall while waiting for the elevator. Once she entered the elevator, she appeared to lean against the wall with her hands crossed. The video reportedly showed Burrell turning her head away from her husband while he appeared to be gesturing and speaking to her. People reported that Burrell seemed like she was going to say something, but stopped herself from doing so.

The beloved chef died by suicide June 17, 2025, at the age of 55.

The New York City (NYC) medical examiner’s office determined her cause of death was “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine,” according to People.

A police report claimed they found a “suicidal note” and “suicidal” journal entries in the main bedroom of Burrell’s home, the outlet previously reported.

The report noted that a redacted individual married to Burrell “noticed the bed was made in their room which is not normal,” in the early morning hours of the day Burrell died.

Initial reports indicated that Claxton discovered Burrell on the bathroom floor “with a bunch of over the counter pills on the floor,” and he tried to wake her by “shaking her and slapping her face.” He proceeded to dial 911 for help when she remained unresponsive, according to People.

Claxton told police Burrell had “never attempted suicide” and claimed she had “never talked about it,” asserting she had shown no signs of doing “something like this,” the outlet reported, citing the police report.

He has not been accused of any wrongdoing, according to People.

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