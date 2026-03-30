This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

Detransitioner Chloe Cole criticized corporate media outlets for not scrutinizing what has caused a rise in transgender violence during a Sunday episode of “The Adam Carolla Show.”

Incidents of violence committed by transgender individuals and their sympathizers have garnered headlines in recent years, despite trans-identifying adults making up less than 1% of the U.S. population. Cole suggested on the show that corporate media was failing to report on a clear link between transgender individuals suffering from mental health issues and the incidents.

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“I feel like on either side, people are very black and white about this. A lot of the mainstream media is trying to suppress those incidents of these transgender shooters and not making the obvious connection between their mental health issues leading to their transition and then the tragedy that unfolds from that point on,” Cole said. “And then there’s the people who of course are just immediately dismissing them as, ‘Oh, they’re crazy and they just have mental illness.’”

“And I think while that is true, I think the bigger picture is that there is a systemic failure on the part of these individuals to be able to figure out their real problems and then the doctors worsening that,” she continued. “And then the mainstream media by choosing to uphold the ideology rather than question it and its role in these violent incidents is continuing that.”

Cole also argued that unity and dialogue were necessary to decrease transgender violence.

“And if we want to move forward, if we want to prevent violence, we all have to come together,” she said. “No matter where we stand on this issue or politically, we have to have an honest, open discussion about this and face the real problems behind this increasing incident of transgender violence.”

A trans-identifying man named Robin Westman allegedly opened fire through the stained glass windows of Annunciation Catholic Church in August 2025, killing two students while they were attending Mass. Outlets including The Washington Post, NBC News and The Daily Mail referred to Westman by preferred feminine pronouns in their coverage regarding the Minneapolis, Minnesota shooting.

Moreover, a suspect in a February mass shooting inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada, was identified as a transgender person named Jesse Van Rootselaar. Reuters labeled the biological male as a female after the individual allegedly killed nine people and injured dozens of others.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted in September that President Donald Trump’s administration was taking the threat of transgender violence “seriously.”

“It’s definitely something worth looking into and I think anyone who denies that at this point is being willfully ignorant,” Leavitt said. “And the administration is taking it seriously, all causes of violence and why people would be driven to such evil and such hatred. And there’s probably many answers to that question, but the administration is really focused on all of them.”

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