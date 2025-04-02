This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Wild details of Joe Biden’s rapid cognitive and physical deterioration have emerged in a new book, as it is revealed that handlers were trying to cover up signs of Biden’s physical decline with make up.

Excerpts have emerged from a new book by entitled “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,” by The Hill Senior Political Correspondent Amie Parnes and NBC News Digital Senior political analyst Jonathan Allen that reveals Democrats and Biden insiders were all too painfully aware of what was going on, but all went along with the facade until it was no longer possible to hide it.

In one excerpt, a former Biden aide shared how they had a resident make-up artist to cover up how dilapidated Biden’s physical appearance had become.

As conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller puts it “they were literally Michael Jacksoning him” then calling anyone who questioned Biden’s acumen a conspiracy theorist.

It’s one small step away from whacking sunglasses on the ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ corpse.

On some occasions, Biden would get the make up done, and then cancel the briefings.

Another incident saw Biden not recognising or knowing who Rep. Eric Swalwell was and having to be coached into remembering him.

The Hill notes…

Swalwell had not been invited to the White House often, like most members of Congress, but when Biden and Swalwell came face to face, Biden didn’t immediately recognize the congressman, according to the book. Swalwell needed to note personal details to remind Biden of who he is.

While they all remained quiet at the time, Miller notes that everyone is coming out of the woodwork now the book deals are being bandied around.

Biden also needed fluorescent tape to guide him where to go and not to wander off during public events.

The book further notes that Biden’s allies were planning for his death and someone else becoming the Democratic nominee as early as 2023.

Kamala Harris’ team reportedly drew up a “death-pool roster” of federal judges who might swear her in if and when Biden died in office.

Despite the bright red flags, Biden’s handlers still all went along with the show.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think anyone in that inner circle was presenting the president any contrary advice that this thing is not going to be easy or maybe this is not the best thing for the Democratic Party,” one Biden ally told Parnes and Allen.

Appearing on NewsNation’s Cuomo, Parnes said that “I think every Democrat has a story…where they saw President Biden not in the best terms.”

The book has also confirmed that Biden essentially fucked over Obama and the insiders in the Party who finally took the decision to remove him by immediately endorsing Kamala Harris.

According to the book, Harris’ team “begged” Biden to endorse her in his statement issued when he ‘stepped down’ as the Democratic nominee, before the Obama/Pelosi crowd could push for an open primary to select a new nominee.

