The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

Hmmmm.

And where did Ukraine get it's targeting intelligence from, I wonder.

The US crying about a ceasefire while supporting Ukraine militarily is NOT demonstrating good faith to end the military action.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture