A Democratic Senator openly claimed Tuesday that the Trump Administration faked violent clashes between Antifa thugs and ICE officers in order to justify a federal surge.

Senator Jeff Merkley says that Trump “staged a fake riot” in order to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Merkley claims that peaceful protesters were marched three blocks and then confronted with “a line across the road, accompanied by “professional videographers.”

The Senator alleges that pepper balls, flashbangs sounding like gunfire, and tear gas were used, creating the appearance of a riot.

To be clear, he is suggesting that the Antifa leftists themselves are ACTORS.

“Of course when you put teargas everybody moves,” Merkley said, adding “It looks as if there is some kind of riot going on.”

He charged that the exchange was “Totally fake,” asserting that “This was first time I know at least in my lifetime that federal government has faked A RIOT in order to try and justify if you will the insurrection act being invoked.”

Yeah, because Portland is really a peaceful utopia where leftist agitators never cause any trouble.

It’s unclear exactly which exchange Merkley is referring to, but rioting and attacks on the ICE facility in Portland has been going on almost every night for months.

Merkley’s demented remarks come in the wake of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker suggesting that Trump is deploying the National Guard to cities as part of a grand scheme to end elections in the U.S.

