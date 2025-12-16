This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

In a stunning display of leftist intolerance, an elderly Target employee found herself on the receiving end of a heated confrontation simply for wearing a shirt honoring conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, underscores how the mere sight of patriotic apparel can send so called ‘progressives’ into a frenzy, even in the most mundane settings like a retail store.

The video shows the worker calmly going about her duties in the clothing section, her red “FREEDOM” shirt emblazoned with an American flag sleeve and Kirk’s name. But peace was short-lived as a woman approached, launching into a foul mouthed tirade that reeks of the kind of unhinged rhetoric that’s become all too common from the left.

Are you f***ing stupid? You support a racist?” the woman snarled at the employee, her voice dripping with disdain.

Unfazed, the Target worker explained she was free to wear any red shirt of her choosing and responded with grace: “He is NOT a racist—that’s your opinion, have a nice day.”

The employee continues folding clothes and pushing her cart, embodying the quiet dignity that leftists seem intent on stamping out. The harasser’s words, promising “this is going to be taken above your f***ing head,” echo the knee-jerk accusations often hurled at anyone daring to support freedom.

The simple act of wearing merchandise tied to Kirk was enough to provoke outright harassment. It’s a stark reminder that for some on the left, freedom of expression only applies when it aligns with their worldview.

Liberals champion diversity and inclusion, yet they can’t tolerate a differing opinion expressed through a t-shirt. This woman didn’t just disagree; she harassed a senior citizen at her workplace, potentially violating store policies on customer conduct. If the roles were reversed—say, a conservative berating someone in a BLM shirt—the media would erupt in outrage, labeling it hate speech. But when it’s a leftist doing the bullying, it’s crickets from the fake news media.

This episode exposes the fragility of progressive tolerance. Triggered by symbols of freedom, they lash out, revealing their discomfort with the very rights that allow them to spew such venom.

Charlie Kirk built his movement on empowering young people to think critically and reject agendas that erode national sovereignty. His assassination was a blow to that cause, but incidents like this only fuel the resolve of patriots to carry on his work.

Leftists, emboldened by years of unchecked cultural dominance, now feel entitled to police personal expression in public spaces. But as the employee demonstrated, standing firm with poise is the best rebuke.

UPDATE:

