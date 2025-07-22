This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

TDS can affect anyone at any time, and it can be deadly. Here’s another example of that. This woman is a nurse who works in an Intensive Care Unit. She’s supposed to save people’s lives, but when we’re talking Trump, she’s living in hope that he has heart failure and dies.

“Hi, I’m an ICU nurse and this might just be wishful thinking, but you know bilateral ankle edema, like that just feels a lot more like CHF, Congestive heart failure,” the woman declares.

“But make America healthy again or whatever the hell RF tooth rot is saying these days,” she continues, further proclaiming “Sure Trump isn’t in best care. Any minute now,” referring to her wish for the President to drop dead.

This person is clearly deranged and unhinged.

Yet she is working in emergency health care.

Would she bother trying to save the lives of Trump supporters?

She’s also an absolute moron for posting her deranged wish on social media.

People online have identified her, and it can only be a matter of time before she is rightfully unemployed.

Last week, White House PS Karoline Leavitt announced that President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a non-serious treatable condition that causes swelling in the legs.

