This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Andrew Powell

Absolutely fantastic stuff!

The Department of Education has made the announcement that it will be observing June as “Title IX Month,” doing so to honor women and girl athletes.

The move comes amid transgender athletes stealing glory away from women at a high pace, including championships and roster spots.

“June will now be dedicated to commemorating women and celebrating their struggle for, and achievement of, equal educational opportunity.

Throughout the month, the Department will highlight actions taken to reverse the Biden Administration’s legacy of undermining Title IX and announce additional actions to protect women in line with the true purpose of Title IX,” said the Department in a media release.

On top of that announcement, the DOE also issued another that the University of Wyoming and Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado will be slapped with Title IX probes over possible violations.

Both investigations have to do with the establishments allowing males to invade the private areas of females.

There is absolutely nothing about June that screams rainbows and pride parades, so I’ve never really understood the connection for a “Pride Month.”

At least with “Title IX Month,” there’s a legitimate reason to hold it in June.

Regardless, I’m carrying on as usual. June is nothing to me but the start of summer and hurricane season.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

