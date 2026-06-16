This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted UNANIMOUSLY to dismiss French teacher Jennifer Honka.

Honka, who taught at Northeast Early College high school, reportedly made female students kiss each other during classroom skits and graded them on their performance.

The board’s 7-0 decision came after an administrative law judge ruled that Honka’s “choice of script forced [students] to express their preferences and consent about a very personal and sexualized activity on the spot in front of their peers.” The judge found this amounted to “incompetence and neglect of duty.”

Honka ran bi-weekly skits as graded assignments in her French Language and Culture class. Part of students’ grades depended on how they performed these skits, which included same-gender kissing scenarios.

One student who refused to participate testified she received a zero on the assignment. Students told other teachers they felt pressured and uncomfortable being forced to engage in these highly personal and sexualized role-plays in front of classmates.

Honka reportedly enforced a classroom policy that “the answer is always ‘yes’ in this class.” The judge rejected her claim that students could simply opt out without consequence, noting the inherent power imbalance: a teacher directing minors to perform intimate acts while controlling their grades.

The misconduct didn’t stop at the skits. Honka also shared deeply inappropriate personal details with students, including:

Her own suicidal ideation (telling students about an impulse to “drive in front of a semi-truck”)

Her history of childhood abuse

How she conceived her son through IVF using a sperm donor

Her sexual orientation

These disclosures, combined with the pressured kissing skits, crossed every professional line.

Honka claimed she was being targeted because of her union activity and homosexuality. The judge rejected those claims, noting that while some students referenced her LGBTQ status, there was no evidence of overt bias driving the complaints.

More from CBS:

According to the independent review, issued on April 30th, a copy of which was obtained by CBS Colorado, those students were always the same sex. One student told an NEC chemistry teacher about the skits in April 2024. “The student was very uncomfortable and did not know what to do,” the report stated. “She went ahead and kissed another student at (Honka)’s direction. The student then shared a digital meme with (the chemistry teacher) that included a picture of (Honka) and the caption ‘she makes girls kiss.’ The meme had circulated among the students. “After this incident, the student’s attendance decreased dramatically.” One student interviewed directly in the independent review also testified that Honka always selected girls to act in the skits. Despite a nearly 50/50 split among boys and girls in the class, the student “could not recall Honka choosing a boy actor.” Another student said she walked out of the class.

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