This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A 35-year-old woman from Memphis, Tennessee, turned a Mother’s Day gender reveal into a grotesque celebration of ending her unborn daughter’s life—popping abortion pills in front of partygoers who cheered her on with chants of “kill it!”

Yes, really.

The video captures the moment Dee Drac learned she was having a girl and immediately downed the pills as the crowd erupted. A little girl can be seen running around in the background amid the debauchery.

Longer video here, if you want to stomach it.

Just when you thought this couldn’t be more sick, she made the video on Mother’s Day.

In a follow-up, Drac claimed she became intoxicated and vomited the pills hours later. It remains unclear whether they had any effect on the pregnancy.

This isn’t some fringe anomaly. It’s the rotten fruit of a culture that treats unborn children as disposable props for social media clout.

Tennessee lawmakers had a chance earlier this year to change that. As Ben Zeisloft noted in his post accompanying the video:

“Just a few months ago, Tennessee lawmakers had the chance to support a bill enacting equal protection of the laws for preborn babies and criminalizing abortion for everyone involved, but none of the Republicans on the committee had the courage to motion for the bill to be heard. While pro-life leaders claim that granting women complete immunity for abortion as ‘second victims’ is rooted in empathy and compassion, refusing to equally protect preborn babies only leaves them vulnerable to murder, and encourages the sickening abortion culture seen in this video.”

The hypocrisy is glaring. Abortion is supposedly “illegal” in Tennessee post-Roe, yet this public display went unchecked. No consequences. Just cheers and laughing emojis.

We are increasingly seeing this mindset spread through popular culture.

Pop singer Zara Larsson recently celebrated a fan’s abortion at a concert:

Entertainment figures keep normalizing the unthinkable. Glorifying abortion is completely demonic.

These voices reflect what millions are thinking: this isn’t empowerment—it’s evil on display.

The left loves to pretend abortion is a solemn, private “choice” no one celebrates. Videos like this expose the lie. When the culture cheers the killing of the innocent in broad daylight—on Mother’s Day, no less—it reveals the spiritual rot at the heart of modern progressivism.

Policies that protect life and push back against this darkness are core to the defense of basic human decency.

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