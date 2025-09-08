This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

The MTV Video Music Awards were held in New York City Sunday night, and unfolded more like a Halloween party gone wrong than a music awards show.

Lady Gaga brought the demons, Sabrina Carpenter brought the drag brigade, and MTV brought… well, nothing new. If this is the cutting edge of pop culture, no wonder the ratings are in freefall.

Gaga’s satanic stage display looked like it was ripped from a horror flick and her dancers looked like drugged-up patients from a mental hospital. Carpenter paraded drag queens on stage holding signs that read “Protect the Dolls,” “Protect Trans Rights,” and “Support Drag,” shoving woke ideology down the throats of unsuspecting viewers.

Lady Gaga once again proved she’s never met a shock tactic she didn’t love, unveiling a full-blown demonic stage show that looked more like a satanic ritual than a musical performance. Dressed in haunting makeup and costume, she moved through a series of bold, jarring choreography that leaned heavy on spectacle.

Meanwhile, her backup dancers writhed inside a cage beneath her, a disturbing visual that felt less like art and more like a twisted nod to human trafficking. The demonic spectacle gave off eerie “mental institution” vibes—unsettling, chaotic, and a chilling nod to the dark side of Hollywood that’s usually swept more subtly under the rug.

The satanic display was carbon copied from Gaga’s Mayhem Ball tour and included a medley of “Abracadabra” and “The Dead Dance.” Ticket holders know what they’re getting into at her concert, but the award show could have done without the demonic shock-value.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Then there was Sabrina Carpenter, who decided the best way to spice up her set was by surrounding herself with drag queens. She hijacked the stage with her inclusive messaging as dancers dressed in drag delivered a strong pro-trans message. Riding the culture-war wave, Carpenter leaned on spectacle instead of substance.

The famous singer appeared on the stage by popping out of a sewage drain – which seemed… fitting. Drag queens fluttered around her while she performed “Tears,” and eventually stormed the stage holding signs depicting woke messages. The picket-sign motif was an odd choice for the glitzy award show, but in all fairness, Carpenter did set the bar low when she emerged from the sewer for this performance.

The night was sprinkled with appropriate moments that included a nod to some of music’s most iconic figures, but it was a far cry from the epic performances and major moments that nostalgic fans recall from the past.

The night was sprinkled with appropriate moments that included a nod to some of music’s most iconic figures, but it was a far cry from the epic performances and major moments that nostalgic fans recall from the past.

Gaga and Carpenter’s performances painted a bleak picture of the VMAs. What used to be a night celebrating music’s biggest stars looked more like a competition for who can stir the most outrage. If this is the best MTV has to offer on their biggest night, it’s no wonder audiences have lost interest.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share