As President Donald Trump made his way to the Capitol for his State of the Union address, a ragtag group of left-wing activists, Hollywood has-beens, and disgruntled politicians gathered at the National Press Club for what can only be described as a childish clown show.

Dubbed the “State of the Swamp: The Rebuttal to the State of the Union,” this so-called “counter-event” featured a brigade of protesters dressed in inflatable frog costumes taking center stage.

Organized by DEFIANCE.org, the Portland Frog Brigade, and COURIER Newsroom, the event was billed as a “live rebuttal” to Trump’s speech.

Attendees were encouraged to wear green attire or full frog suits as a symbol of “peaceful defiance.”

Attendees include Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo, as well as failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, disgraced CNN host Don Lemon, and radical mayors like Chicago’s Brandon Johnson and Minneapolis’ Jacob Frey.

It looked as ridiculous as you would expect.

The frogs, originating from Portland’s ICE protests where one was famously pepper-sprayed last year, have become a staple of left-wing theatrics, using “tactical frivolity” to “mock” what they describe as government overreach.

At least eight members of the Portland Frog Brigade flew in from Oregon, shipping a whopping 385 inflatable costumes to recruit more participants, according to a Fox News report.

“The Portland Frog Brigade uses inflatable animal costumes to practice the proven art of peaceful, creative dissent, exercising our right to free expression in defense of the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law,” the group’s website states. “Our Resistance Assistance program provides direct material support and services to organizations working to advance democracy, justice, and human dignity.”

Earlier in the day, the childish leftists waddled around Capitol Hill, handing out pocket Constitutions to lawmakers. Hopefully, they gave them to Democrats; they should read them sometime.

