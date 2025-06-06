The Vigilant Fox

BILL CLINTON photo above…in the Lewinsky famous “BLUE DRESS” , and wearing RED SHOES the “elites” seem obsessed with. Wonder if he liked the painting on his many visits there…

There was also a disturbing painting of GEORGE BUSH playing a “game” with blocks of what looked like twin towers on the ground , in Epsteins place.

STRANGE Symbolism or clues?

Now onto AI.

Musk said to Jordon Peterson in interview he was building a power grid in MEMPHIS that may become the NEW god!…Jordon said “I wish I could find that funny…”

Musk then “laughed” in a disturbing manner to that response.

Think AI merging with human flesh is not their RELIGION? And you know it’s a biblical WARNING too.

https://rumble.com/v6rx2rt-end-times-economics-tariffs-techno-elites-and-revelations-warning.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Musk also remarked in that same interview that he likes the name MEMPHIS…

Something along the line of… as Memphis was the CAPITAL of ancient EGYPT.

They really love those PYRAMIDS, and EGYPT don’t they.Quite obsessed actually.

Musk is always SIGNALING pyramid hands, like MOST in THE CLUB including President Trump.

Contact your congressman and insist they REMOVE the AI part of the BBB ASAP to AVOID a DIGITAL DICTATORSHIP and TRACKING 1984 system nightmare.

https://x.com/RepMTG/status/1930650431253827806

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1930831727896723561

Watch this - you can highlight the text and TRANSLATE it to ENGLISH.

Their microscopes have been exposing FRIGHTENING tech in vaxes they claim for years now warning people.

https://x.com/la5acolumna/status/1930965864884343239

L. K. Dalton's avatar
L. K. Dalton
2h

Manufactured tiff for this exact outcome.

