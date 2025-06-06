This article originally aired on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Adan Salazar

In a bizarre twist of events, Democrats have begun calling for the release of the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein files after Elon Musk claimed they contain bombshell revelations about President Donald Trump – even though the documents may backfire on the Party.

In an apparent jab to the POTUS Thursday, Musk wrote: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The accusation prompted the official Democrat Party X account, @TheDemocrats, to call for the release of the files, despite past concerns that the document dump could implicate prominent Democrats, including ex-President Bill Clinton.

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) also urged, “Release the Epstein files NOW.”

Musk is technically correct – Trump appears in Epstein flight logs 7 times; however, there’s no evidence he ever visited Pedophile Island. It’s unclear if this is what Musk was referencing, or if there are more damning details to be revealed.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Some also pointed out Musk likely would not have left his child with Trump if he really believed the president was a pedophile.

That said, Trump notably kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago in 2007 after claims he harassed another member’s teen daughter, and told CPAC in 2015 the Epstein debacle would plague Bill Clinton, saying, “Nice guy, got a lot of problems coming up, in my opinion, with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein. A lot of problems.”

Trump also predicted a decade ago Epstein Island would become a problem for Prince Andrew.

Trump confidant Roger Stone dismissed Musk’s allegations on Thursday’s edition of the Alex Jones Show.

Meanwhile, the file release would be a headache for Democrats, as Clinton traveled on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” some 27 times, with previous docs also mentioning late New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and ex-Vice President Al Gore.

Many have suggested Trump and Musk, in some epic 4D-chess move, may somehow be acting in tandem to force the file release.

How do you get libtards to demand the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files?

“This wouldn’t be the first time Trump orchestrated a fake feud with a public figure to achieve a goal,” noted Infowars’ Chase Geiser, highlighting a video of Megyn Kelly explaining she believed Trump may have orchestrated an elaborate spat “to generate buzz.”

Meanwhile, the MAGA base has been eagerly awaiting the Epstein doc dump, tuning into FBI Director Kash Patel’s and US Attorney General Pam Bondi’s every update on the case.

With any luck, the DOJ will finally release the files now that Democrats have joined MAGA in demanding their release.

Copyright 2025 Infowars

Share