The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam
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These SPLC fuckers paid people to commit "racist" crimes to keep the fundraising going.

They set up shell/fake companies and bank accounts. They paid $270k for the Charlottesville event, resulting in the death of a woman.

This is clearly wire fraud and completely illegal for a non-government identity.

So their $800m war chest that went to fund progressive candidates is now frozen just before the midterms.

Fingers crossed that Act Blue is next on the list.

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