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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Natalie Sandoval

A grand jury indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for wire fraud, making false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering Tuesday.

The SPLC’s “stated mission included the dismantling of white supremacy and confronting hate across the country. However, unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, and the National Alliance,” reads the indictment.

The indictment alleges that the SPLC paid informants (field sources) who “engaged in the active promotion of racist groups at the same time that the SPLC was denouncing the same groups on its website.” One such field source allegedly helped plan the 2017 Charlottesville rally.

Leftists have reacted to the indictment with various degrees of outrage.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dismissed the “so-called indictment” against the SPLC as “baseless and illegitimate.”

“These partisan hacks who continue to weaponize the criminal justice system against perceived opponents will never intimidate us,” Jeffries wrote Tuesday. “And all of them will be held accountable for their corrupt behavior no matter what it takes.”

Jeffries does not quarrel with any specific evidence or assertion. He quarrels with the outcome: A prominent left-wing group facing legal consequences for alleged wrongdoing.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused the Trump administration of “waging a vindictive campaign against the organizations that safeguard our democracy” and launching an “assault on the institutions that make freedom real for everyone.”

Schumer, like Jeffries, assumes the indictment is illegitimate without explaining why he believes that to be the case. Except for the usual reason: Trump bad.

Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen also dismissed the indictment without addressing any of the allegations therein.

“Let’s be clear: The Trump Admin’s vendetta against the SPLC is a sign of how impactful their work is,” Van Hollen wrote Tuesday.

“The SPLC has been at the forefront of exposing some of America’s most notorious hate groups, like the KKK. The fact that the Trump Admin feels threatened by that speaks volumes.”

Van Hollen begins with the assumption of guilt on the part of the Trump administration and innocence on the part of the SPLC.

Seth Abraham, an attorney and University of New Hampshire assistant professor, claimed: “If Adolf Hitler were suddenly reincarnated and installed inside the American government, one of the first things he would do is start investigating organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center.”

“The SPLC is America’s early warning system for fascist, white supremacist takeovers of our country.”

Abraham’s measured response is noted.

Why, in theory, would the SPLC fund groups like the KKK?

“The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, according to a DOJ press release. If the demand for racism outstrips the supply, your anti-racist organization risks becoming irrelevant.

The SPLC has admitted to, at some point, using informants.

“We frequently shared what we learned from informants with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI. We did not, however, share our use of informants broadly with anyone to protect the identity and safety of the informants and their families. And while we no longer work with paid informants, we continue to take their safety seriously,” said interim President and CEO Bryan Fair in a video Tuesday.

The SPLC apparently had a robust network of moles. This is unusual for a tax-exempt charitable organization. But the SPLC appears to have been operating as a kind of private Central Intelligence Agency, while collaborating with the federal government. One wonders just how intimate former administrations were with the SPLC.

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