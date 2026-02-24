This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

The Democratic Party is still refusing to release its 2024 election autopsy, and now we finally know why.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) completed its report last year but has kept it under lock and key because of its contentious findings.

However, Axios reported on Sunday that their main conclusion was that the Biden administration’s handling of Israel’s war in Gaza was a primary factor in Kamala Harris’s defeat.

Their stance, which unsuccessfully tried to straddle support for Israel with sympathy for the Palestinians, alienated vast swathes of their progressive base.

Their report states:

DNC aides putting together the report on Harris’ loss to Donald Trump had a closed-door conversation with a pro-Palestinian group about the Israel-Gaza conflict. Activists from the IMEU Policy Project told the DNC that the Biden-Harris administration’s support for Israel was a factor in the party’s losses because it drained support from some young people and progressives. Hamid Bendaas, a spokesperson for the IMEU Policy Project, said that during the meeting “the DNC shared with us that their own data also found that policy was, in their words, a ‘net-negative’ in the 2024 election.” Two other senior aides at the pro-Palestinian organization also said the DNC had drawn that conclusion. Axios independently verified that Democratic officials conducting the autopsy believed the issue harmed the party’s standing with some voters.

“We should have done more as an administration,” Harris said at a recent book tour event, admitting “should have spoken publicly about our criticism” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In her book, Harris said she had privately “pleaded” with Biden to show more empathy for the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, the DNC’s refusal to publish the report has been heavily criticized by figures across the party.

“Unreal. The DNC’s actual position is that if the public knew more about what Democrats got wrong in the last election, it would hurt the party’s chances in the next election,” wrote Pod Save America host Jon Favreau back in December.

“How does this rebuild trust between the party insiders and grassroots activists and organizers?”

