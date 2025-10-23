Screenshot: Hannity

Democrats are about to get MUCH ANGRIER after hearing what John Fetterman just said on Fox News.

As they threaten to primary him, Fetterman’s doubling down — calling out the rot inside his own party.

Hannity sat back and enjoyed every second as Fetterman torched Democrats for abandoning common sense just to spite Trump.

By the end, Hannity was so impressed, he half-jokingly asked Fetterman to join the Republican Party.

A major meltdown in the Democratic Party started last week after John Fetterman appeared at a NewsNation town hall and did what few in Washington have even attempted — he tried to turn the temperature down.

There, he said: “I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution.”

“I REFUSE to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody—anybody to Hitler.”

At that same town hall, Fetterman also shared an inconvenient truth about his own party’s talking points on the shutdown, pointing out how health care subsidies were “DESIGNED by the Democratic Party to expire at the end of the year,” adding, “This is NOT something taken by the Republicans.”

Now, Democrats are threatening to primary him.

But those threats don’t seem to be working. On Hannity Wednesday night, Fetterman doubled down on every comment that angered Democrats — and threw in a few new ones for good measure.

He began by saying Charlie Kirk’s death proved his party’s “extreme rhetoric” has gone too far.

“I refuse to do those kinds of things [call people fascists and Nazis] because that kind of extreme rhetoric makes it easier for those kinds of extreme actions, like what happened to poor Charlie Kirk,” Fetterman said.

“It’s like, that’s just basic humanity there… I refuse to be a part of comparing people to Hitler and those things because if that’s what’s required to win, then I refuse to.”

From there, Fetterman exposed how Democrats are letting their own base GO HUNGRY over the shutdown just to score political points against Trump.

“Two million Pennsylvanians depend on SNAP to help feed themselves and their families. Two million,” Fetterman stressed.

“And now that’s going to be suspended because our government is shut down. I can’t ever vote for that kind of mass food insecurity like that.”

He’s right: according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, millions could lose access to food benefits if the budget impasse continues. Currently, the website looks like this.

And yet, party leaders seem more focused on defying Trump than on feeding families.

To threats of being primaried, Fetterman issued this defiant message:

“I’m not afraid of telling the truth. I’ll be the Democrat that refuses to lie to the base and pretend that this [shutting the government down] is right. I’m proud to stand with Israel. I’m proud to say that we need to secure our border. I think it’s entirely appropriate to bomb the Iranian nuclear facilities.

“And now I refuse to call on my fellow citizens as they’re fascists or Nazis or those things. And if somebody wants to primary me or the party wants to vote me out, it’s like I’m going to go down being honest and telling you that this is wrong to do these kinds of things. And I refuse to do that. I think we need to be a big, big tent party. That doesn’t sound like it.”

At the end of the interview, Fetterman spent two full minutes torching his own party for abandoning common sense just to spite Trump.

The music told Fetterman to wrap it up, but he just kept going — raving about how much he LOVES Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” and how disgraceful it was for Democrats to not stand and clap for Laken Riley’s family at the State of the Union.

On top of that, he said, “I will never understand why it’s controversial to round up and deport all of the criminals here that are in our nation. And I’m proud to just agree that we need to secure our border.”

Hannity loved it so much, he half-jokingly asked Fetterman to join the Republican Party by the end.

Fetterman continues to prove he’s a rare kind of Democrat — one that, in his own words, puts country over party, and speaks uncomfortable truths.

As he said himself, if the Democratic Party takes him down, he’ll be remembered as “the Democrat that refuses to lie to the base and pretend that this is right.”

Editorial credit: Ben Von Klemperer / Shutterstock.com

Share