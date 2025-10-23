The Vigilant Fox

Harriet McCoy
1h

The one sane Democrat. God Bless him.

JD
1h

I thought he was a bit odd when he won but in retrospect he is one of the only sane ones. Thank you Fetterman for having the guts to do what is right.

