This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by John Loftus

It has flown under the radar a bit, but Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, one of the few in his party who has been outspoken against pro-trans activists, is getting challenged by a bearded woman who identifies as a man.

Moulton, a moderate Harvard graduate and Bronze Star Iraq veteran, is now weighing a primary challenge of his own to unseat left-wing Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, he confirmed Wednesday. But back in July, Moulton was on the receiving end of a primary threat — for the first time since 2020.

Bethany Andres-Beck, a transgender man who uses “any/all pronouns,” told Boston.com in July that a huge part of her decision to run was that lawmakers like Moulton are too distracted by “wedge issues” like biological boys playing in women’s sports, rather than America’s affordability crisis and the cost of higher education.

“It’s clear he’s not hanging out with trans people. He’s treating us as though we are something he has seen someone else talk about on TV, and I think if you spent time around Salem, that can’t be true if you’re out and about,” she told the outlet. “I was more frustrated and offended by the idea that the Democratic Party would be that petty. It’s really frustrating watching the party fail to rise to the moment. I don’t think that there’s any substitute for authenticity, and it feels like the Democratic Party desperately wants to be liked. I just don’t feel like that’s how you make good policy. That’s not how you build communities. You have to actually know people.”

After Kamala Harris’ loss in the 2024 election, Moulton was one of the first Democrats to acknowledge that the party’s stance on transgender issues might be a turn off to normal voters.

“I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete,” Moulton told The New York Times in the election aftermath. “But as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

In the weeks that followed, Moulton took a lot of heat from the left. His campaign manager resigned in protest. Protesters descended on his office. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey chided him and accused him of “playing politics.” The head of the Salem Democratic City Committee, Liz Bradt, compared Moulton to a “Nazi cooperator” in an inflammatory email. She also threatened to find a candidate to primary him.

Well, now she has him or her.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Moulton has long been a thorn in the side of the Democratic Party, and ascended to Congress in 2015 by unseating an incumbent Democrat, John F. Tierney, who at the time had the support of Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Liz Warren. In 2018, Moulton spearheaded an effort to shake up party leadership and block Pelosi from taking over as speaker of the House.

Now, it’s a potential primary against Ed Markey, who himself fended off a primary from Joe Kennedy in 2020 by actually becoming more left-wing. The race may end up becoming a fascinating litmus test on the future of the Democratic Party.

In fact, both potential races will be interesting to watch. Whether Moulton decides to run for Senate or hold back to seek reelection in the House, two competing visions for the Democratic Party will clash: a center-left one tempered by a moderate to conservative stance on certain social issues, or one that doubles down on left-wing delusion, both socially and economically.

My money is on the latter.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share