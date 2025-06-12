This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Democrat Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett lashed out at a critic after her meltdown against Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Plaskett and other Democrats were rude and condescending to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday.

Bessent didn’t let Plaskett’s nasty attitude affect him.

A random X user criticized Democrats and suggested someone send a case of Midol to the Capitol.

Plaskett went off on a grotesque, profanity-laced tirade against the X user.

“Excuse you!! This twat, cunt, pum pum whatever you want to call it represents an organ that gives LIFE and is resilienr so thanks for the compliment. I can take one interruption but Bessent was out of control. And…. I know I look good for my age but baby I’m post menopausal and it still works ” Plaskett said.

Treasury Secretary Bessent responded to Plaskett: “This is the People’s House. And the people deserve to hear the facts.”

