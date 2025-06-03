This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

A Democrat mayor in Georgia has been arrested for child molestation, and his wife was also arrested and charged with cruelty to children.

Joseph Kelly, 38, the mayor of the City of Climax and a Decatur County School District employee, was charged with two counts of child molestation. Natalie Kelly, 44, was charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

According to the school district’s website, he is a math teacher at Bainbridge High School. It is unclear if he remains employed there.

The acts are alleged to involve multiple children.

Both were arrested on Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement:

“On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations that Joseph Kelly had sexual contact with multiple minors. Both Joseph and Natalie Kelly were arrested later that same day by GBI agents and Decatur County Sheriff’s Office investigators. They were booked into the Decatur County Jail.”

The bureau added, “At this time, there is no indication that the alleged acts are related to his employment.”

The accused child predator has since been released on a $55,400 bond. His wife was released on a $11,400 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

