This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Lucy Spence

A former girlfriend of Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner publicly accused him of sexual assault Monday, Politico reported.

Maine resident Jenny Racicot, 41, accused Platner of having non-consensual sex with her five years ago. After an on-and-off two-year relationship, a highly intoxicated Platner entered Racicot’s home uninvited in 2021 and forced himself on top of her, despite her protests that he stop.

“I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me,” Racicot said. “I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice.’”

Racicot claims that during the alleged sexual assault, Platner ejaculated inside her against her will, Politico reported, noting that Racicot says she was not on birth control at the time.

Platner denied the allegations in a statement to Politico, saying, “These allegations are troubling, serious, and false. Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”

Platner posted a video to his Senate campaign’s X account shortly after the Politico piece was published. He stated that the allegations of sexual assault were false and said he and his team are “taking time to reflect on the best path forward.”

Racicot was previously quoted in a New York Times investigation about Platner’s dating history. Racicot told the Times she cut off contact with Platner after he arrived at her home drunk and engaged in “unsettling” and “reckless” behavior, though she declined to provide further details of the incident.

“When I saw the old comments that he made online,” she told the Times, “I recognized a version of him that I had experiences with.”

Racicot did not disclose the sexual assault for fear of being labeled a rape victim, she told Politico. Racicot describes herself as a Democrat and says she agrees with many of Platner’s policies.

Politico spoke to the man Racicot dated after Platner, who she confided in about the alleged sexual assault, reviewed communications between Racicot and her therapist discussing her decision to come forward, and reviewed communications between Racicot and an acquaintance whom she warned about getting involved with Platner.

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