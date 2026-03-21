This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ashley Brasfield

Democrat donors are flooding cash into former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein’s bid to oust Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

Gallrein is running in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District and has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. But despite previously criticizing the political makeup of Massie’s donors, Gallrein has received a number of high-value donations from people who have previously given to Democrat candidates.

85% of donors who contributed the maximum amount allowable to Gallrein’s campaign have a history of donating to Democratic candidates, a Daily Caller review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records found.

Of the 141 donors identified in the fourth quarter who contributed the $3,500 primary maximum or more to Gallrein, 120 of them had previously donated to Democrats.

112 of those donors are also high-dollar contributors to Democratic campaigns, meaning roughly 79% both maxed out to Gallrein and have made substantial donations to Democrats.

Gallrein claimed during a Feb. 25 appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s show that his campaign money was coming from “conservatives.”

“Let me give you an example: my money is coming from conservatives — not from the same people who got Mamdani elected,” Gallrein said in response to a question about whether he had the financial juice to take on Massie.

“I’ve challenged journalists to look into where his funding is coming from — there’s a Pulitzer Prize waiting for whoever does that research,” Gallrein said. “The sentiment right now is like a pressure valve being released. There’s finally a viable candidate, and it’s a one-on-one race — not a split field he’s benefited from in the past. And his money isn’t coming from Kentucky.”

When reached by the Daily Caller about the discrepancy between Gallrein’s comments and his actual donors, the Gallrein campaign stated they found the line of questioning “ridiculous.”

“Honestly, we find that question is ridiculous. Thomas Massie is bankrolled by Obama donors, Kamala donors, Hillary donors, and even Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar donors. You should be asking him about that,” a spokesperson for the campaign told the Caller.

“President Trump endorsed Ed Gallrein because he’s the MAGA conservative in this race. There is a reason the ladies of View [sic] love Massie. Maybe ask Massie’s best friend, socialist Ro Khanna, about who is the conservative in this race,” the spokesperson said.

Gallrein received an in-kind donation from Adam Offenhartz, who has previously donated to both former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign and President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Offenhartz and at least two of Gallrein’s other maxed-out donors Stephen Krooth and David Ross also maxed out to Democrat Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride, the only trans member of Congress.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share