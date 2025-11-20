The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
22m

Nice to see a crime from 2021 finally punished, lol.

Check the crazy eyes. Yet she's voted to one of the most powerful positions in the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture