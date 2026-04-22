The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
5h

5 incumbent deaths in 13 months? Hmmm. He did serve the public for 50 years, and was working 15 years after many people have to retire.

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