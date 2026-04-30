This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Democratic Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow wiped thousands of posts Wednesday after her social media history of trashing “Middle America” gained national attention.

McMorrow and former Wayne County health director Abdul El-Sayed were virtually tied in an Emerson College poll taken in early April before CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski noted that 6,000 posts, including all of them prior to 2020, had vanished from McMorrow’s X account. The New York Post first reported on McMorrow’s posts in April 2025.

“I had a dream that the US amicably broke off into The Ring (coasts+Can+Mex+parts Mich/Tex) and Middle America,” McMorrow posted in December 2016, shortly after President Donald Trump won his first term.

McMorrow also took shots at the state she is aiming to represent, at one point rooting for Notre Dame over the University of Michigan in a post, according to the New York Post. Another post, since deleted, featured McMorrow expressing a dislike of snow and using the hashtag #NYCtoLA.

McMorrow vaulted to national prominence in 2022 when she gave a speech on the floor of the Michigan Senate attacking Republicans for their opposition to child sex changes, opposition to abortion and other social conservative positions. The speech went viral and was praised by longtime Democratic strategist James Carville.

“I am a straight, white, Christian, married suburban mom … I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme,” McMorrow claimed during that speech, which was in response to a fundraising email from a Republican colleague opposed to child sex changes and the use of critical race theory in school curricula. “Because you can’t claim that you are targeting marginalized kids in the name of ‘parental rights’ if another parent is standing up to say no.”

Former Republican Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers is the likely Republican nominee for the United States Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

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