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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

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A Democratic activist says she is working with multiple women preparing to come forward with sexual harassment allegations against California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Cheyenne Hunt — a lawyer, one-time congressional candidate and executive director of Gen-Z for Change — revealed that she has been working with an unspecified number of women set to accuse Swalwell in multiple X posts early Monday morning. Swalwell is currently a leading candidate in the crowded race to succeed Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I got involved because the first victim who approached me is a close friend, but when I saw that there were others who’s experiences fit the same pattern of manipulation and abuse of power, I knew I couldn’t stay silent,” Hunt wrote in her X thread. She specified that the allegations concern “DMs [direct messages] and Snapchat messages” and range “from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct.”

The Gen Z activist also claimed that Swalwell was targeting “employees, interns, and fans” and acted “as a mentor just to exploit that power.”

Swalwell’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“Other women needed to know that they were not alone and that someone had their backs if they came forward. After I spoke about my friend’s experience, many brave women came forward and shared their stories with me,” Hunt added in her X thread.

The lawyer noted that the women prepared to accuse Swalwell, who is married with three children, have “secured pro bono legal representation” and are “in the process of sharing information with reporters and ensuring that they are physically and legally safe.”

“That process takes time,” she emphasized.

Hunt posted a video to Instagram on March 31 alleging that Swalwell “has a known history of being predatory towards women.”

“And while it may be seen as politically expedient to sweep this under the rug, it is the wrong thing to do and we know it,” she added in the video. “I worked on the Hill, I know many women who still do and this message that I received yesterday is not unique.”

Against the video’s backdrop, Hunt displayed a text message that a woman appears to have sent to her reading: “You know Eric Swalwell has slept with many of his interns and makes them all sign NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] so they don’t speak up, right? And when I was 19 he tried hitting on me and sliding into my DMs.”

“I am an attorney. I am well aware of the risk I am taking by speaking out publicly and that fact that if I were to lie about a powerful public figure on a platform of my size, I could easily be subject to a defamation lawsuit,” she wrote later in her series of posts.

Hunt indicated that while she knows Swalwell’s team “is aware of my video and the other creators talking about” the allegations, she has not yet “been served with legal paperwork” or received a “cease and desist.”

The congressman, who has been in the House since 2013 and is alleged to have had ties to a Chinese spy, announced his run for California governor on comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s show in November 2025. An Emerson College poll released on March 11 showed Swalwell polling in first place at 17% of the vote.

“The truth is an absolute defense and they know that,” Hunt went on to write in her X thread. “Having this conversation publicly makes me a liability. But I do not believe in holding republicans to a different standard than we are willing to uphold ourselves. No more predators in power, from either party, period.”

Hunt notably ran for California’s 45th district in 2024 as a Democrat. She came in fourth place winning just over 8% of the vote in the all-party primary to represent the Orange County-based seat. At the time of her candidacy, Hunt was 26 years old and if she won she would have been the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

The Democratic attorney currently runs “Gen-Z for Change,” a left-wing group that describes itself as leveraging “the power of social media, advocacy, and code to drive tangible progressive change.”

“We regularly activate our coalition of hundreds of social media influencers on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube that reach more than half a billion followers collectively,” the group’s website states. “We educate our audiences on issues that range from climate to reproductive justice and empower them with ways they can directly be part of the solution.”

Hunt did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for additional comment.

The Gen Z former candidate is not the only Democratic activist to claim impending allegations against Swalwell on social media Monday.

“This is real. Take it seriously. Eric Swallwell [sic] cannot be our nominee,” Democratic strategist Bhavik Lathia wrote on X early Monday, adding that he had just gotten “off the phone with a trusted friend.”

“There is going to be a lot more coming out soon. I can’t say more right now, but stay tuned,” he added. “And this isn’t some partisan witch hunt. These are real Dem women coming forward. A lot of this shit is going to shock yall.”

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