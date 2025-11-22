The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
38m

What a great message from the US wrt these Climate Summits.

To just ignore is probably the best communication of our opinion of the whole boondoggle.

Now, if we can just do the same with the UN, WEF, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture