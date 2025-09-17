This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Adam Pack

California Democratic Rep. Dave Min fled down a U.S. Capitol staircase when pressed by a reporter on Tuesday evening about his viral social media post falsely claiming the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk was “MAGA.”

In a Friday evening X post, Min appeared to spread a baseless conspiracy theory that Kirk was murdered by a suspected killer who had been “identified as MAGA.” Though a spate of evidence has since emerged in the following days revealing 22-year old suspect Tyler Robinson’s apparent ties to left-wing extremism, Min has not deleted his debunked post.

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked Min about his post, but he declined to speak on the subject while walking out of a House vote. Min, wearing AirPods, referred the DCNF to his office for comment. The staffer escorting him did the same.

The DCNF did not receive a reply before publication.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a Wall Street Journal interview published Saturday that Robinson was “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” Prosecutors filed charges against Robinson on Tuesday, releasing new evidence showcasing the suspected killer’s left-wing radicalism.

In a text exchange with his transgender partner and roommate included in the charging document, Robinson, after murdering Kirk, justified his actions by pointing to Kirk’s political views.

“I had enough of his hatred,” Robinson wrote. “Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Robinson also told his parents, while admitting to the murder, that “there is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate,” according to court documents.

The suspected killer also appeared to express his opposition to his father’s support for President Donald Trump, labeling him “pretty diehard maga” in a text to his partner.

Robinson’s mother told investigators “that over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left – becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” according to prosecutors.

He also allegedly engraved far-left messages on bullet encasings, including an unfired casing with a phrase that reads, “hey fascist! CATCH!”

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), House Republicans’ campaign arm, blasted Min for keeping the post up and called on him to apologize for spreading a conspiracy theory. The California Democrat, representing parts of Orange County, sits in a purple district that House Republicans are seeking to flip during the midterms.

“Unhinged lunatic Dave Min keeps proving he’s a reckless, disgraceful, and pathetic excuse for a Congressman,” NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez said in a statement. “It’s long past time for him to take responsibility and apologize, but he’s too out of touch to comprehend the devastating consequences of his dangerous rhetoric.”

Andi Shae Napier contributed to this report.

