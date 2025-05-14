This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

In a rare example of bipartisanship from a Democrat, Rep. Ro Khanna, (D-Calif.) on Wednesday announced legislation to put a recent President Trump executive order cracking down on Big Pharma into law.

Speaking from the House floor, the congressman introduced a bill making it the law that pharmaceutical companies sell products to American consumers at a “Most-Favored-Nation” price, which means the lowest price or best terms they would provide to any other customer, either at the time of the agreement or in the future.

Khanna wrote on 𝕏, “Today, I am introducing legislation to codify President Trump’s executive order, ensuring Americans do not pay more than people in other countries for drugs. Will Congress members stand with $16 billion in Big Pharma money, or with the American people by co-sponsoring this bipartisan legislation?”

“My legislation will codify President Trump’s executive order, which basically says that Americans should not pay more for drugs than people in other countries and other parts of the world. Right now, we’re paying two to three times more than people in other industrialized nations. Now, this executive order codified by the legislation will allow our cabinet secretaries to put pressure on Big Pharma and make sure they are not price gouging and will allow for the importation of cheaper drugs,” he stated.

Explaining why Congress must act in addition to the Trump EO, Khanna said Big Pharma companies “will sue” to fight the White House action.

“So, here’s the deal,” he continued, challenging Democrat and GOP politicians to defy their backers and lobbyists. “If I can go across the aisle and support President Trump’s executive order in legislation, every Republican should be willing to cross the aisle and support my legislation. It’s a pretty simple test. Are we going to stand in this body with the $16 billion that Big Pharma spent on lobbying, or are we going to stand with the American people? We will know that answer based on how many sponsors we get for my legislation that simply codifies Donald Trump’s executive order.”

President Trump described the move to rein in Big Pharma via Truth Social on Sunday:

For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY??? It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer. The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the “suckers” of America, ALONE. Campaign Contributions can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party. We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 A.M., I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history. Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%. They will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA! I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World. Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before. Additionally, on top of everything else, the United States will save TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Read the full executive order HERE.

Even Bernie Sanders is jumping on the bandwagon!

