Slipped into the nearly 3,100-page National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is a provision that requires “declassification” and “transparency” related to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and would require the Trump administration’s spy agencies to release its intelligence related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology where COVID research was offshored by the Obama administration in October of 2014 with a grant to EcoHealth Alliance, a New York City nonprofit run by Peter Daszak.

In March of 2018, Daszak submitted a grant proposal titled Project DEFUSE (short for “Defusing the Threat of Bat-borne Coronaviruses”) to DARPA, which sought to create genetically modified bat coronaviruses with enhanced potential for human infectivity - including features that could enable aerosol (airborne) transmission. The proposal was ultimately rejected by DARPA over safety concerns - however “if funding became available,” then certain components of particular interest could proceed.

So, let’s see if the NDAA passes with this language - and whether it confirms the above Fauci-funded adventures in Wuhan. Of note, Peter Daszak - unlike Fauci - was not pardoned by former President Joe Biden and the infamous autopen.

The text of the NDAA - specifically section 6803 of the text, calls on the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to work with the heads of all 18 US spy agencies to “perform a declassification review of intelligence” related to “the origins of Coronavirus Disease 2019,” and related to “efforts by government officials of entities of the People’s Republic of China” to cover up the origins of the pandemic.

“DNI Gabbard remains committed to declassifying COVID-19 information and looks forward to continued work with Congress to share the truth about pandemic-era failures with the American people,” a DNI spokesperson told Just the News.

Recall that while the government was locking us down, Dr. Anthony Fauci and those in his orbit were actively fabricating a ‘wet market’ narrative that would conceal US research as a possible origin - despite his own advisors initially insisting that COVID-19 looked manmade.

Among other things, the NIH helped fund experiments at WIV that infected genetically engineered mice with “chimeric” hybrids of SARS-related bat coronaviruses in what some scientists have described as unacceptably risky research. ... Andersen laid them out plainly in an email to Fauci that same evening. “The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered,” Andersen wrote in the email. “I should mention,” he added, “that after discussions earlier today, Eddie, Bob, Mike and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory. But we have to look at this much more closely and there are still further analyses to be done, so those opinions could still change.” -The Intercept

Those who questioned this narrative, including ZeroHedge, were harshly punished - while outlets like the LA Times went so far carrying water for Fauci that it opined “The COVID lab leak claim isn’t just an attack on science, but a threat to public health.”

The Trump administration meanwhile has begun a renewed push to get to the bottom of the COVID-19 virus, Just the News reports, adding “there’s more and more evidence — including by non-U.S. intelligence agencies — indicating that it came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Yet, a massive pile of intelligence related to the origins of the virus remain classified, and Congress now wants the Trump intelligence community to provide clarity.

The Chinese government, meanwhile, continues to deflect from the possibility of a Wuhan lab leak, instead pushing the theory that COVID-19 originated from Fort Detrick, a US military base that’s home to the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) Integrated Research Facility (IRF-Frederick).

While there is no direct evidence that USAMRIID was involved in pre-pandemic research, the facility has studied SARS-CoV-1 (2003) and MERS-CoV since the early 2000s, including reverse genetics for chimeric viruses and interferon therapies. Collaborations with UNC’s Ralph Baric - who created ‘humanized mice‘ for Wuhan scientists to infect, informed later gain-of-function debates but predate SARS-CoV-2.

In short, it looks like:

The US government offshored risky gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses to Wuhan, China

The WIV had poor lab security

American researchers collaborated with WIV scientsts to create chimeric (genetically modified) bat coronaviruses, likely including COVID-19.

The virus coincidentally escaped just in time to cause a global pandemic that crushed Trump’s economic momentum, resulting in vote-by-mail during the 2020 ‘fraud-free’ election that saw Joe Biden receive more votes than any president in US history.

During Gabbard’s Senate confirmation hearing in January, she said that many senators had “expressed bipartisan frustration about recent intelligence failures and the lack of responsiveness to your requests for information,” including related to “failures to identify the source of the COVID.”

As a result, she established the Director’s Initiatives Group (DIG) in April, which has a goal of “investigating weaponization, rooting out deep-seeded politicization, exposing unauthorized disclosures of classified intelligence, and declassifying information that serves a public interest.”

An ODNI official told Just the News that Gabbard and her team are working hard to investigate intelligence failures related to COVID-19, including investigating possible suppression of the lab leak hypothesis within the intelligence community and carrying out a wide-ranging review of U.S.-funded gain-of-function research. The official also said ODNI is coordinating with other spy agency elements such as the FBI and Department of Energy to share details about COVID-19 inquiries. The ODNI official added that Gabbard’s office had provided Congress with requested documents on COVID origins, including records that were improperly withheld by the Biden Administration. Gabbard’s office is also interviewing whistleblowers and weighing the declassification of further records, the official said. -Just the News

If the NDAA is passed by the House and Senate and signed into law by Trump, it would require Gabbard and the ODNI to conduct two separate classification reviews related to COVID-19. The first review would cover the origins of the virus, and calls on Gabbard to review the intelligence on “research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology or any other medical or scientific research center within the People’s Republic of China,” and “information relating to Gain of Function research and the intention of this research.” The review would also look into “information relating to sources of funding or direction for research on coronaviruses, including both sources within the People’s Republic of China and foreign sources.”

The second declassification review would call on ODNI to look at Beijing’s efforts “to disrupt or obstruct information sharing or investigations into the origins” of COVID-19, and “to disrupt the sharing of medically significant information relating to the transmissibility and potential harm of SARS–CoV–2 to humans.” This second review would also look into China’s attempts “to deny the sharing of information with the United States, allies and partners of the United States, or multilateral organizations, including the United Nations and the World Health Organization,” along with Beijing’s efforts “to pressure or lobby” governments, organizations and officials related to COVID-19.

Let’s see if the Trump administration squanders yet another chance to provide long-promised clarity on a major issue of national interest, after thoroughly botching the Epstein release.

